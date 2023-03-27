Spring has sprung at the Community Library serving Paddock Lake, Randall, Salem Lakes and Twin Lakes.

A series of new, fun and educational programs are planned for people of all ages during the month of April.

For all the library branches have to offer, from weekly to one-time events, visit www.communitylib.org.

April 1

Unicorn Party: Children ages 4 to 8 are invited to an all-things unicorn party at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., from 11 a.m. to noon. The event will include stories, crafts and more.

Pruning Demonstration Session: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension educator at UW Madison for Kenosha and Racine counties, will present a gardening for beginner program. The Saturday session, held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., will teach attendees how to use pruning equipment, timing, and will demonstrate proper pruning techniques for apples, young ornamental trees, common and shrubs and evergreens.

April 4

Readin’ With My Peeps!: Children ages 9 and up are invited to try their hand at making a diorama featuring Peeps marshmallows from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St. All supplies will be provided.

April 6

Mancala Mania: Families are invited to an evening of Mancala play at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The game of strategy improves fine motor and thinking skills. Staff will help show how to make your own Mancala set.

April 8

Building Healthy Soil for Gardening: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension educator at UW Madison for Kenosha and Racine counties, will present a gardening for beginner program at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., from 11 a.m. to noon. The Saturday session will teach attendees about the basics of garden soil, where to send garden soil sample for testing and how to amend soil based on the soil test report.

April 10

Paws to Read: Kids can build their reading confidence by reading to Drake, the reading therapy dog, at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., from 4 to 5 p.m. 10-minute time slots are available for sign-up.

Beginning ASL for Kids: Learn the basics of American sign language from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St.

April 11

Genealogy Networking: Join the group to discuss genealogy tips and tricks, plus how to use the library’s genealogy resources from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Twin Lakes branch, 110 S. Lake Ave.

Lego Club: Legos are provided by the Twin Lakes branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., from 6 to 7 p.m. Do not bring any Legos from home.

April 12

NEA Big Read Book Discussion: The Twin Lakes branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., will host a discussion of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read book “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi from 1 to 2 p.m.

April 17

Financially Fit at 50+: Learn how to build upon smart money habits and make the most of your financial resources. The session, held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., will discuss budgeting, setting goals, managing credit and debt, building savings and protecting assets from fraud. Registration for the free program is available at tinyurl.com/2yhc8p8c.

April 19

Make Mine a Mystery Book Discussion: The Twin Lakes Branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., invites readers to discuss the monthly mystery book “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins from 1 to 2 p.m. Copies are available at the information desk.

April 20

NEA Big Read Book Discussion: The Salem branch, 24615 89th St., will host a discussion of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read book “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi from 6 to 7 p.m.

April 22

Intro to Vegetable Gardening: Vijai Pandian, Horticulture Extension educator at UW Madison for Kenosha and Racine counties, will present a gardening for beginners program at the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., from 11 a.m. to noon., attendees will learn tips on site selections, amending soil, building raised beds, when to plant outdoors and post planting care practices for vegetable gardening.

Paint a Monarch Butterfly: Children ages 9 and older are invited to the Salem branch, 24615 89th St., to create a monarch butterfly painting with acrylics, using a step-by-step tutorial that will guide users through the process.

April 24

Spring Garland: Make a floral paper garland for your spring decor as part of the “Take and Make” crafts available at each library’s circulation desk. Share your projects on the Community Library Facebook page. Email a picture to info@communitylib.org. Names will not be posted.

April 26

The Science (and Art) of Plant Disease Diagnosis: Learn about the fascinating and complex process involved in identifying plant diseases via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about how to visually assess plant disease symptoms, as well as the range of lab tests that are needed to confirm the identity of plant diseases. Register at http://pddc.wisc.edu/ for one or more presentations.

April 27

Afternoon Book Club: Join the Salem branch at 24615 89th St., to discuss “See What I have Done” by Sarah Schmidt from 2 to 3 p.m.

April 29

Mosaic Butterfly: Pick up a craft kit to complete at home while supplies last. Kits are available at each library’s Youth Desk.

Craft Supply Swap: Are you spring cleaning your craft stash? Donate your craft supplies in usable condition, then visit the swap at the Salem branch at 24615 89th St. to pick up new supplies. Please do not donate unusable or opened paint items. Donate items between April 24-28 at either library branch and receive an early bird ticket to return April 29 at 10 a.m. to get first selection. It will then open April 29 to the public at 11 a.m.

Register for programs online or contact either branch. All Community Library programs are free and open to the public.