Community: Library launches new summer reading program

Some of my favorite memories as a child (and now, as an adult) are spending time reading outdoors during the summer.
There’s something so magical about having the sun warming your face, with a good book resting in your hands, isn’t there?
2020 has certainly been giving us a run for our money, but the sun is shining, that lake breeze is blowing, and I’m ready to dive into another Kenosha summer.
Luckily, it is time to make some new memories—and this year, I get to introduce my son to the wonders of a fun summer reading program at the Kenosha Public Library. The all-ages Mind and Body Challenge focuses on taking those opportunities for self-care every day. Just 15 minutes each day to do an activity that gets your body moving, or your mind thinking. That’s it!
Take that walk on the beach with your dog! Try out a new recipe, cooking together as a family! And yes—throw that towel down in your backyard and let your mind wrap around a new story. While you enjoy these activities, mark them off on your summer reading log and earn drawing tickets for some exciting prizes.
Pick up your log for the Mind and Body Challenge (available in English or Spanish) at any KPL curbside service, currently offered at the Southwest and Northside locations, Tuesday-Saturday, from 9-11am and 12-2pm. You can also participate online or on your smartphone app through Beanstack, or print off your own copy of the log at home.
Plus, did you know about the Library of Things? The Kenosha Public Library has all sorts of fun things available for check-out that you might not expect at a library—and it is all FREE! Log your 15 minutes playing some lawn games, let your kids enjoy the sunshine with our ball pit (!!!), try out a new board game, or even dive into the world of backyard birding with our birdwatcher kit, or get a closer look at the night sky with our telescope.
Not sure what to read next? KPL has you covered there too. Did you know that library staff will make personalized recommendations? Give us a call at 262-564-6100, share a bit about what you enjoy reading, and a staff member will put together some items, based on your interests.
Whether you’ve been trying out our digital resources during quarantine, whether you’re a curbside pickup pro, or whether it has been a while since you’ve used the library—this Mind and Body Challenge is for you! Visit mykpl.info/summerreading to learn how you can join us.
Jennifer Kozelou is northside branch manager for the Kenosha Public Library.
