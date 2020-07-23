Community: Library launches new summer reading program

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of my favorite memories as a child (and now, as an adult) are spending time reading outdoors during the summer.

There’s something so magical about having the sun warming your face, with a good book resting in your hands, isn’t there?

2020 has certainly been giving us a run for our money, but the sun is shining, that lake breeze is blowing, and I’m ready to dive into another Kenosha summer.

Luckily, it is time to make some new memories—and this year, I get to introduce my son to the wonders of a fun summer reading program at the Kenosha Public Library. The all-ages Mind and Body Challenge focuses on taking those opportunities for self-care every day. Just 15 minutes each day to do an activity that gets your body moving, or your mind thinking. That’s it!

Take that walk on the beach with your dog! Try out a new recipe, cooking together as a family! And yes—throw that towel down in your backyard and let your mind wrap around a new story. While you enjoy these activities, mark them off on your summer reading log and earn drawing tickets for some exciting prizes.