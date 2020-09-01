COMMUNITY: Listening: A bridge to wisdom and healthier community

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We have two ears and one tongue so that we would listen more and talk less.” It is ironic, with our modern taste for innovation and a growing mistrust of anything ancient, that words from a Greek philosopher over 2400 years ago can still ring true.

Look at the news, Facebook, twitter and you will see yelling, polarizing and dismissive memes, marches, shootings, arrests and a general unrest that is the result of chronically dismissing the viewpoints of others. Today, multiple dynamics are coming together to create less resilience and more anger.

Stephen Covey says, “most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” It takes commitment and maturity to manage our emotions while we take in information that is in contrast to the values we have programmed into our intellectual hardware. It has taken a lifetime to come to our conclusions and our brains vigorously protect that learning and experience.

Our brains are built to filter out what does not fit our paradigm. The hard truth about this biological design is that information alone does not change our filters. Altering what we believe is always harder than we think. Ask a smoker how hard it has been to stop a destructive habit even though the health warning is right on the package.