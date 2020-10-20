COMMUNITY: Literary council event in park underscores benefits the organization brings

The mothers and their children sat in their separate family groups on their separate blankets in Lincoln Park on a gorgeous late summer morning.

They had come for a weekly session of family literacy activity provided by the Kenosha Literacy Council.

I had been invited as part of that week’s offering, which was about songs and musical instruments, so I carried my guitar across the grass, reflecting that I hadn’t led children’s music circles in 20 years.

The song lyrics were still firmly in my head, though, and it was fun to see a new generation of children respond with smiles and silly rhymes to old favorites like “Down By The Bay” and “Aikendrum.” We even did some dancing songs, and it was almost possible to forget the pandemic, except that the children did not leave their family spaces to mingle with each other.

Cheryl Hernandez and Cassie Christianson, the executive director and program director of the Kenosha Literacy Council, had prepared a fantastic activity session for the families. They had brought materials for making drums, shakers, and rubber-band guitars, and the children busily constructed their instruments before we started singing.