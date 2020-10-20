COMMUNITY: Literary council event in park underscores benefits the organization brings

The mothers and their children sat in their separate family groups on their separate blankets in Lincoln Park on a gorgeous late summer morning.
They had come for a weekly session of family literacy activity provided by the Kenosha Literacy Council.
I had been invited as part of that week’s offering, which was about songs and musical instruments, so I carried my guitar across the grass, reflecting that I hadn’t led children’s music circles in 20 years.
The song lyrics were still firmly in my head, though, and it was fun to see a new generation of children respond with smiles and silly rhymes to old favorites like “Down By The Bay” and “Aikendrum.” We even did some dancing songs, and it was almost possible to forget the pandemic, except that the children did not leave their family spaces to mingle with each other.
Cheryl Hernandez and Cassie Christianson, the executive director and program director of the Kenosha Literacy Council, had prepared a fantastic activity session for the families. They had brought materials for making drums, shakers, and rubber-band guitars, and the children busily constructed their instruments before we started singing.
Mothers watched Cassie’s demonstration of how to assemble each instrument and helped their children with construction while sometimes receiving help from their children with English words like ‘stapling’ and ‘stretching.’ It was a model lesson on integrated language acquisition, accomplished with effortless ease because of detailed preparation beforehand — Cassie and Cheryl had even come with separate boxes of art supplies for each family group so that there would be no sharing of germs.
When my half hour of singing was over, I gathered my materials to leave and admired the collection of children’s books about instruments and music that Cassie and Cheryl had brought to share in the last portion of the gathering. I thought how lucky all of us were to have the Kenosha Literacy Council in our lives.
It is a center for teaching English to adult learners, but it is also a hub for creating community and connecting people to resources they often would not know how to access without help. Particularly during the pandemic crisis, the KLC has helped its students find emergency help when necessary and provided reassurance that they are not alone in troubling times.
The image I will carry with me from that summer morning gathering is the family groups arrayed on the green hill in the park, separated but together, concentrating on the hand motions and the words to “This Land is Your Land.”
Left hands stretching out “from California,” right hands stretching out, “To the New York Island.” Look up, “the Redwood forests,” make waves, “to the Gulf Stream waters.” Draw your circle wide and back to your heart, “This Land was made for You and Me.”
Cameron Swallow is board secretary for the Kenosha Literacy Council.
