COMMUNITY: New year, new services from your library

New Years Eve has been my favorite holiday for as long as I can remember. I love the promise of a fresh start and the focus that accompanies the shared newness of the coming year. Creating shared experiences is one area that the Kenosha Public Library excels in.
This year through a grant provided by the Kenosha Community Foundation, we were able to partner with local treasure Hawthorne Hollow to create a Storywalk for families to enjoy. If you did not get a chance to visit the beautiful trails and enjoy a few family friendly stories or if your family made the most of this fun and physically distanced activity we have great news for you — the fun is continuing this winter!
We are launching two new Storywalks. Join us in the Uptown neighborhood to enjoy literary classic “Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats or visit our delightful downtown to read “Winter is the Warmest Season” by Lauren Stringer.
Maps are available at any Kenosha Public Library location or digitally at www.mykpl.info/storywalk. The Uptown and Downtown Storywalks will be active until the end of February.
We know that this school year has been challenging, thrusting our young learners into new and unpredictable learning situations. So we’ve doubled down on our commitment to help.
Not only do all of our services remain free and accessible with a library card but we have also invested in Brainfuse to help support learners of all ages. Brainfuse provides free expert help and online tutoring for students in grades K-12 and adult learners. Live tutors are available for between 1 to 10 p.m.
While Brainfuse allows us to provide additional support digitally our steadfast services still remain top tier ways to connect you to the information you need. Our librarians are available to help with research and can help prepare stacks of books for your young learners to use for homework or just discovering their newest passion. Our KPL Bag of 10 service provides your likes and dislikes to our superb staff who will curate the perfect package for you to explore.
Email us at refdesk@mykpl.info or call us at 564-6150 (youth) 564-6143 (adult) to get your bag ordered today. Items can be picked up in the library of your choosing or through curbside pickup at the Northside and Southwest libraries.
Have you been exploring new hobbies? With the weather getting colder are you looking for ways to express your creativity? We’ve got just the service for you. Creativebug has thousands of award-winning art & craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists and is free to you to enjoy with your Kenosha Public Library card!
All of these great resources can be found on our website www.mykpl.info. While our in-person hours are still shortened, our digital library never closes!
Brandi Cummings is communications specialist with the Kenosha Public Library.