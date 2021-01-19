COMMUNITY: New year, new services from your library

New Years Eve has been my favorite holiday for as long as I can remember. I love the promise of a fresh start and the focus that accompanies the shared newness of the coming year. Creating shared experiences is one area that the Kenosha Public Library excels in.

This year through a grant provided by the Kenosha Community Foundation, we were able to partner with local treasure Hawthorne Hollow to create a Storywalk for families to enjoy. If you did not get a chance to visit the beautiful trails and enjoy a few family friendly stories or if your family made the most of this fun and physically distanced activity we have great news for you — the fun is continuing this winter!

We are launching two new Storywalks. Join us in the Uptown neighborhood to enjoy literary classic “Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats or visit our delightful downtown to read “Winter is the Warmest Season” by Lauren Stringer.

Maps are available at any Kenosha Public Library location or digitally at www.mykpl.info/storywalk. The Uptown and Downtown Storywalks will be active until the end of February.

We know that this school year has been challenging, thrusting our young learners into new and unpredictable learning situations. So we’ve doubled down on our commitment to help.