Community newsletter: Don’t fall for the tobacco industry’s latest ploy

It’s an interesting time to be in charge of a coalition that advocates for tobacco-free spaces and, ideally, a tobacco-free future, because there is a growing shift within the tobacco industry to market itself as tobacco-free.

We know that the tobacco industry isn’t stagnant and that they’ve always tried to remain one-step ahead of current policy, but it is still shocking to now see products labelled “tobacco-free” and it makes my job more difficult when I go into spaces to have calm conversations, only to be met with adversity and someone puffing their secondhand vape emissions into my face because it’s “tobacco-free.”

E-cigarette brands were quick to catch on to the fact that the FDA regulates tobacco but not specifically nicotine. This led to a shift in the contents of their products as they swiftly moved to synthetic nicotine.Thankfully, the Biden administration caught on and closed that loophole and allowed the FDA to begin regulating synthetic nicotine as well.

Unfortunately, it seems there is always another loophole to take advantage of and the bureaucratic nature of the FDA means they must follow their own guidelines, even if it means moving at a snail’s pace.

It’s not just e-cigarettes, though. Zyn, a popular smokeless nicotine pouch, has touted itself as being tobacco-free, even challenging users to try their product for 10 days to see how much better a tobacco-free life can be.

On a basic level, I understand this reasoning. For the most part, people know that the burning element of tobacco is what causes a majority of the damage to the body, but nicotine comes with its fair share of issues as well. It narrows the blood vessels which causes the heart to pump harder to move blood through the body and results in a lot of additional stress on the heart. It has also been associated with cognitive decline with long-term use and in a study done on mice in 2019, mice that were exposed to e-cigarette emissions that contained nicotine developed visible tumors on their lungs.

Even if you were willing to accept all of these risks for the sake of not being a “tobacco user,” the data overwhelmingly suggests that the use of these products ultimately ends in people smoking commercial cigarettes. Youth e-cigarette use is the greatest predictor of future commercial cigarette use, more than race, gender, or socio-economic status. And adults who turn to these products in an effort to quit or cutback on current smoking often end up as dual users.

So don’t fall for the tobacco industry’s latest ploy. This is not an attempt of harm reduction on their part. They know the science and the incredible effect their marketing has and their sole interest is to pad their pockets.

Our coalition will continue to advocate for a real tobacco-free future, not one that the tobacco industry is trying to define.