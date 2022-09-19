Community newsletter from Hospice Alliance: It's never to soon for end-of-life planning

I read a funny meme the other day…it said, “People talk about weather, and it does not make it rain, so why is everyone afraid to talk about death?”

Planning for end-of-life (EOL) can begin at any time, there is no set age to do so. Wishes/goals for EOL, funeral planning, financial/estate planning, and who will you appoint to help follow through on these wishes, if no longer capable…or gone. For estate and financial – it is always best to consult with an attorney and there are many good ones specializing in this. They will assist you with what to do with your assets and assure they go to the people/places you want them to. People often think “I don’t have much, I do not need that!” but you may be surprised, if you have a home, vehicle, land, jewelry, etc., you want to be sure it is all taken care of. Do you need a Trust? Revocable or Irrevocable? What about a Will? Will it go to Probate? They can answer all these questions for you.

Power of Attorney for Healthcare (POAHC) is a bit different; this document tells others what you want (or don’t want) done for you when there is nothing else that can be done. It will have you appoint someone to make decisions (agreed upon and decided on by you) when you are not able to. You can download the document from the State of WI website and follow the instructions. This document contains the basics such as Do you want to be resuscitated? Do you want to go to a nursing home? It also allows you to say that you want to be surrounded by family and friends, playing your favorite song while dying. Once completed, you then must sit down with those you love and let them know about the decisions you have made and why. Not just the one you appointed, but your close family and friends, including why this person was chosen or even why someone else was not. The more people understand, the better it will be for all when that day comes. Questions? Contact Hospice Alliance or the ADRC and someone can assist you.

Funeral planning. You can write up what Readings/songs you want, what you want to wear and keep that with your other documents, but you should contact a funeral professional to assist you. Cremation or traditional burial and the decisions needed to be made relating to either choice. Mass? Service? Who will be Pallbearers? Cremation? Cemetery? In addition, you can pay for this long before you ever need to use it, taking yet an additional burden off those you love and allowing you to pay today’s prices for future needs/services. You can pay it all at once or you may be able to set up a monthly payment plan. Again, eliminating the stress of planning, choosing, and paying from your family.

Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today!