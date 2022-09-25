Community newsletter from Kenosha County Habitat for Humanity: The value of volunteering

Wikipedia states “Volunteering is a voluntary act of an individual or group freely giving time and labor for community service.

Many volunteers are specifically trained in the areas they work, such as medicine, education, or emergency rescue. Others serve on an as-needed basis, such as in response to a natural disaster.”

Our organization, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, like many other nonprofit organizations, relies on volunteers to bring our mission to life.

Communities play a key role across the scope of nonprofit operations, from working in offices to supporting programming in communities. Even a simple share on social media can help out by spreading the word. Being able to provide our time and experience can bring one self gratification, knowledge and sense of accomplishment.

Research has shown that volunteering is associated with improved health and well-being, including increased longevity, adoption of healthy lifestyles, and reduction in depression and stress. Being a part of your community that we live in can lead to learning valuable life skills and build memorable relationships.

More than one billion individuals volunteer around the globe. Currently, the United States has around 2 million active non-profits, and more than two thirds of volunteers look for opportunities online. Have you ever heard of #GivingTuesday? In 2017, according to Blackbaud, that just ONE day brought over $60.9 million from over 7,200 organizations! Volunteering also benefits workforce and career development, both for individuals and for employers who support volunteering. You may learn a new skill or explore new fields of work. 60% of hiring managers see volunteering as an asset when recruiting new employees, and those who volunteer regularly have a 27% better chance of gaining employment, according to Volunteer Hub.

We often have businesses take a day out of their week to come together on one of our sites to volunteer. This day is always filled with great team building, laughing, fun and excitement. After a day out of the office, we hear great feedback from those involved.

Giving back can take on many shapes, and sizes. Rather you’re building a home, holding your own fundraiser, writing thank you cards or passing out flyers, all are helpful in their own ways. I believe there is an opportunity in every moment of each day to do something great. You never know what a conversation, kind smile, or caring jester will spark.

So what’s stopping you? Contact your local favorite non profit and see how you can lend a hand. Let’s make a difference today.

To learn more or to volunteer with us, visit: www.habitatkenosha.org/volunteer.