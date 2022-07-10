Community newsletter: Local produce, events and activities at Kenosha HarborMarket

Well into their 20th outdoor season, Kenosha HarborMarket continues to offer an exquisite vendor lineup, ambiance and shopping experience.

Every Saturday this outdoor season over 100 vendor booths have lined, and will continue to line, Second Avenue and the adjunct Place de Douai. During the peak of the season, 130 booths will fill the space.

Of course, HarborMarket’s diverse vendor lineup will continue with produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, flowers, prepared foods and beverages, baked goods, pantry staples, soap and body care products, arts and crafts and knife sharpening. As the local growing season really ramps up, so will the selection of local produce.

Local Produce

The long days of summer have arrived, as have the most bountiful time of the year for local produce. Expect Mirai sweet corn to arrive between late-July and mid-August at Piscasaw Gardens on Place de Douai and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm on the west side of Second Avenue. This corn is a customer favorite, and often sells out well before the end of the day. Customers are encouraged to shop early.

Churchill Orchards will continue to bring their own Michigan grown fruits and vegetables, including berries, peaches, plums, cherries and more every other week. Grown in the “fruit belt” of Michigan, and harvested mere days prior to the market, this fruit is fresh, ripe and unbelievably sweet.

Find heirloom varieties of produce, including rainbow carrots, garlic, greens, beets, beans, mushrooms, microgreens, turnips, zucchini, tomatoes, beets, peppers, fresh herbs and much more at several vendor booths. Later in the summer expect the melons, both watermelon and cantaloupe, to arrive. And, of course, find lush, beautifully arranged and sure-to-draw-compliments flower bouquets throughout HarborMarket every week.

Events and activities

HarborMarket isn’t just a place to shop — it’s a place to experience and savor. Live music is performed at booths on both Second Avenue and Place de Douai. Special performances by Puppet Underground and Kenosha Opera Festival are sprinkled throughout the season. Versiti continues to hold blood drives. Ample seating is in the adjacent green spaces.

Last, but definitely not least, the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile is on-site every Saturday with both a bus full of books to check out and fun activities outside. Find them parked on 56th Street, just north of Place de Douai.

Plan on spending the day at “Kenosha’s Best Event” and enjoy the shopping, sounds, taste and of course scenic location. See you at the award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local and “open rain or shine” since 2003.

More information, including the weekly vendor map, can be found at kenoshaharbormarket.com.