Community newsletter: Local produce, events and activities at Kenosha HarborMarket

Well into their 20th outdoor season, Kenosha HarborMarket continues to offer an exquisite vendor lineup, ambiance and shopping experience.
Every Saturday this outdoor season over 100 vendor booths have lined, and will continue to line, Second Avenue and the adjunct Place de Douai. During the peak of the season, 130 booths will fill the space.
Of course, HarborMarket’s diverse vendor lineup will continue with produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, flowers, prepared foods and beverages, baked goods, pantry staples, soap and body care products, arts and crafts and knife sharpening. As the local growing season really ramps up, so will the selection of local produce.
Local Produce
The long days of summer have arrived, as have the most bountiful time of the year for local produce. Expect Mirai sweet corn to arrive between late-July and mid-August at Piscasaw Gardens on Place de Douai and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm on the west side of Second Avenue. This corn is a customer favorite, and often sells out well before the end of the day. Customers are encouraged to shop early.
Churchill Orchards will continue to bring their own Michigan grown fruits and vegetables, including berries, peaches, plums, cherries and more every other week. Grown in the “fruit belt” of Michigan, and harvested mere days prior to the market, this fruit is fresh, ripe and unbelievably sweet.
Find heirloom varieties of produce, including rainbow carrots, garlic, greens, beets, beans, mushrooms, microgreens, turnips, zucchini, tomatoes, beets, peppers, fresh herbs and much more at several vendor booths. Later in the summer expect the melons, both watermelon and cantaloupe, to arrive. And, of course, find lush, beautifully arranged and sure-to-draw-compliments flower bouquets throughout HarborMarket every week.
Events and activities
HarborMarket isn’t just a place to shop — it’s a place to experience and savor. Live music is performed at booths on both Second Avenue and Place de Douai. Special performances by Puppet Underground and Kenosha Opera Festival are sprinkled throughout the season. Versiti continues to hold blood drives. Ample seating is in the adjacent green spaces.
Last, but definitely not least, the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile is on-site every Saturday with both a bus full of books to check out and fun activities outside. Find them parked on 56th Street, just north of Place de Douai.
Plan on spending the day at “Kenosha’s Best Event” and enjoy the shopping, sounds, taste and of course scenic location. See you at the award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local and “open rain or shine” since 2003.
More information, including the weekly vendor map, can be found at
kenoshaharbormarket.com.
IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Kenosha's HarborMarket in recent years
Benson Jusits eats his first corn on the cob at HarborMarket.
KTEC student Brian Yao talks up the features of Ace Innovative's "Hot Roast" coffee candles at HarborMarket.
Leo Reyes applies a condiment to food during the new indoor HarborMarket.
Keith Minikel, of Fire-Up Acoustic, performs at the new Winter HarborMarket site.
Derek Fox of Sky Mountain Kettle Corn prepares a batch of popcorn outside the new indoor HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Tina Gomez, left, brings out some freshly-baked bread to Janice Erickson at Mason’s Bread at the new indoor HarborMarket site. This year, the indoor HarborMarket season was cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
Jordan Bryant, left, holds Ashlyn while Ron Bryant, top, Riley Bryant, bottom, and Linda Bryant look over food for sale by Renee Stinson, far right, of Jams and Breads LLC., at the new Winter HarborMarket site at the Masonic Center at 115 56th St.
Jack Liban of Mandolin Coffee pours hot water to brew fresh coffee on a brisk morning at HarborMarket on Saturday.
Curzio Caravati, the market manager for HarborMarket, rides his bike to check on vendors at the last outdoor day for the market on Saturday.
Bao Xiong, left, waits on a customer at her family’s produce stand at HarborMarket on Saturday, the last outdoor day for the market.
HARBOR MARKET OPENS
Carey Singsank and her husband Craig buy fresh doughnuts from Jill Boyce of The Secret Life Doughnut Shop on the opening day of the outdoor HarborMarket May 12. The market is open Saturday.
Patrons brave the chill on Saturday for the first day of HarborMarket’s outdoor season.
HARBOR MARKET: A blooming good buy
A blooming good buy
Mick Kelly carries a bouquet of flowers he picked up at HarborMarket on Saturday, the final outdoor market of the season.
HARBOR MARKET: Apple crisp
Apple crisp
Kevin Dziubinski, left, and Randy Perry, center, of Hafs Orchard help Dan Hoeft make apple selections at HarborMarket on a chilly Saturday. It was the last outdoor market of the season.
Brian Passino
This photo from 2003 shows crowds enjoy the first day of the new Harbor MarketPlace, which continues today as HarborMarket.
This file photo show the Winter HarborMarket in the Rhode Center of the Arts. Starting in October, the winter market will move to a new home in the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St.
Visitors stroll through the Kenosha HarborMarket, will be back outside for another season nstarting May 11.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE
Spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket.
What dreaws shoppers to farmers markets? Fresh food, like these beets.
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Different kinds of sweet potato noodles for spring rolls at the GreenHearts LLC vendor booth at HarborMarket. on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE SPRING ROLLS
True Xiong makes spring rolls with shrimp and sweet potato noodles while Pahou Vang, top left, and Trent Vang, lower right, watch at the GreenHearts booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
HARBORMARKET FOOD PAGE VEGETABLES
The Vang family sold fresh vegetables at a booth during a 2018 HarborMarket. The popular Kenosha outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Patty pan summer squash and other vegetables at the Vang family booth at HarborMarket onJuly 21.
Lor Vang, right, of Wausau and his family sell fresh vegetables at their booth at HarborMarket on July 21.
Harbormarket in downtown Kenosha may soon have a nearby colleague in the proposed Kenosha Public Market.
Eva and Henry Reil pose at HarborMarket. The market was one of their favorite destinations on their trip to Kenosha.
Kenosha HarborMarket
Kenosha’s HarborMarket starts its outdoor season this Saturday.
HarborMarket in Kenosha kicks off its 2021 summer season Saturday. Again this summer, farmers market enthusiast will have two downtown options as Kenosha Public Market will also operate a few blocks to the west adjacent to the city’s municipal building.
LAST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR
Angela Kysely, of Auntie G.G.’s Provisions, reaches for a brownie for a customer at the Winter HarborMarket on Saturday. Despite the temperatures, Kysely gladly set up her booth outside.
Dolly and Dennis Dahlberg and Randy Waas lead a crowd at HarborMarket in May 1919 on the market’s first outdoor day of the season. This year the market will open on June 27.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers owns and operates B&J’s Pampered Pup Bakery. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
SNAPSHOT - JANE POWERS
Jane Powers, owner and operator of B&J's Pampered Pup Bakery, right, helps Valerie and Darrin Wolf select dog biscuits at the HarborMarket at the Rhode on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Powers can be found with her dog biscuits at HarborMarket every Saturday.
WISCNONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, sells her custom chips at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
WISCONIAN DELECTABLES
Anna Moldenhauer, owner of Wisconian Delectables, talks with customers at HarborMarket.
Andrea Forgianni is executive director of the Kenosha HarborMarket.
