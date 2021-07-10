Community Newsletter: Newman Civic Fellow linked national experience with deeper connection to community

When I think about education, I think about those concepts that many of us experienced growing up: workbook pages, desks in a row, raising your hand to speak or ask a question, and long lectures by teachers.
Lately, though, the world of higher education has been using experiential learning and universal design to meet a student’s learning needs based on how their brains learn.
An inventive way students can really get their “hands on” in a learning experience is one that they would need to be nominated by the president or chancellor of their institution. The Newman Civic Fellowship is an awarded fellowship for students at colleges and universities throughout the country. It recognizes and supports community-committed students who are change-makers and public problem-solvers at Campus Compact member institutions.
In 2020-21, Gateway Technical College’s first-ever Newman Civic Fellow was Megan Bahr. I had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Megan at the end of her fellowship year to ask her about it.
Megan first spoke about her experience as a technical college student. Many of the Newman Civic Fellows come from 4-year universities, so one of the things she would have liked were more 2-year technical, or community college, representatives to know about and experience the fellowship like her. While it was “a little intimidating to be in a room with people moving on to law school or starting nonprofits, at the same time, it was very inspiring to see where they were so I can project where I want to be,” she said.
Many of the interactions she had in this past year focused on civic engagement. She was able to speak with legislators and leaders from around the country about a number of topics. She spoke about her experience recruiting volunteers and working as a volunteer at polling places for the November election.
“Before I started the whole fellowship, I never saw doing anything public service related or anything political because it can be very dividing. But after this whole experience, I can definitely see myself running for school board or something.” Megan said. “What I really took away from this is that there isn’t just one way to lead. We can all lead in our own way.
“Another thing I took out of this experience,” Megan said, “was the most change that you can make is in your own community.”
Megan spoke about how we often have big dreams in high school about moving to big cities and changing the world, but the reality is that our home community is where the real change happens.
Sometimes, I think, it takes a shared experience with motivated individuals from all over the country to really see our own place in the world. Congratulations, and well done, Megan.
Madeline Carrera is Impact Program coordinator for Gateway Technical College.