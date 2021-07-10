Community Newsletter: Newman Civic Fellow linked national experience with deeper connection to community

When I think about education, I think about those concepts that many of us experienced growing up: workbook pages, desks in a row, raising your hand to speak or ask a question, and long lectures by teachers.

Lately, though, the world of higher education has been using experiential learning and universal design to meet a student’s learning needs based on how their brains learn.

An inventive way students can really get their “hands on” in a learning experience is one that they would need to be nominated by the president or chancellor of their institution. The Newman Civic Fellowship is an awarded fellowship for students at colleges and universities throughout the country. It recognizes and supports community-committed students who are change-makers and public problem-solvers at Campus Compact member institutions.

In 2020-21, Gateway Technical College’s first-ever Newman Civic Fellow was Megan Bahr. I had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Megan at the end of her fellowship year to ask her about it.