COMMUNITY: Our community needs to Live United

Giving is a way to show what one cares about and stands for.

The reasons people give vary but most importantly, they give from the heart. Whatever the reason may be, the need is enormous.

Today, more than ever, our community needs to LIVE UNITED. Those in need of help aren’t just strangers; they are people we know and live amongst in our community.

For me, giving back is a way to make our community stronger. I give to United Way of Kenosha County because I am investing in programs that create a healthy, safe, and resilient community. My gift to United Way stays local and supports the work of other nonprofits in Kenosha County.

I am a lifelong resident of Kenosha County, so this community is very important to me. Over the course of my lifetime, I have personally observed a community that has undergone a significant transition, and believe we are in a great position to continue to build upon our recent successes.

While doing so, we need to educate ourselves on programs and volunteer opportunities we are passionate about so our community will remain strong for the people that are a part of it.