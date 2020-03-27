Community: Out of many, one: Many thanks from us to you

Take a look at the U.S. quarter.

On the tail’s side, take observe the phrase underneath the United States of America. In two lines is inscribed E Pluribus Unum. In Latin it means “out of many, one”. While the most familiar usage of this phrase is the United States’ “motto,” I believe that it very much resonates with our own experiences as Shalom Center.

Consider this, over our nearly 40-year time serving in Kenosha County, the only way that this journey has been possible is by the efforts of many to support one common cause. Out of many (efforts), one (beautiful result).

February was a history-making month for Shalom Center. On Feb. 20t we cut the ribbon on our newly relocated food pantry. Our motto for this project was “One Roof. One Family. One Home. Our Shalom Homecoming.”

For the first time in almost 40 years, Shalom Center services are under one roof. We are now fully operating out of our 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha location. We are incredibly excited to increase opportunities to help individuals and families in our community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.