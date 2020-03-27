Community: Out of many, one: Many thanks from us to you

Take a look at the U.S. quarter.
On the tail’s side, take observe the phrase underneath the United States of America. In two lines is inscribed E Pluribus Unum. In Latin it means “out of many, one”. While the most familiar usage of this phrase is the United States’ “motto,” I believe that it very much resonates with our own experiences as Shalom Center.
Consider this, over our nearly 40-year time serving in Kenosha County, the only way that this journey has been possible is by the efforts of many to support one common cause. Out of many (efforts), one (beautiful result).
February was a history-making month for Shalom Center. On Feb. 20t we cut the ribbon on our newly relocated food pantry. Our motto for this project was “One Roof. One Family. One Home. Our Shalom Homecoming.”
For the first time in almost 40 years, Shalom Center services are under one roof. We are now fully operating out of our 4314 39th Ave. Kenosha location. We are incredibly excited to increase opportunities to help individuals and families in our community.
One of the many ways that we will utilize our new space (as we did with our old area) is for construction of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program senior boxes. These senior boxes, available to low-income seniors aged 60 years and older, are packaged every month and designed to supplement the recipient’s diet.
Volunteers staff these packing days and help us construct the nearly 1,200 boxes that Shalom Center distributes each month. We welcome volunteers for this opportunity, please email development@shalomcenter.org to learn more.
Another exciting result of our relocation will be greater efficiencies in all of our programs, including our vibrant meal program. All of the food that is served in our nightly soup kitchen is provided from generous donations gathered through our food pantry and prepared by our talented kitchen staff. We served over 70,000 meals in 2019 and we take this task very seriously and work very hard to create balanced, nutritious, and tasty meals each night.
The reality of the purpose of why we serve is staggering; at risk families and individuals experiencing homelessness are far more likely to experience nutrition imbalance. We often are the one opportunity that individuals get for a full balanced meal. If you ever wondered if that small bag of canned goods you donated made a difference, I guarantee you it did.
Let’s go back to where we started: E Pluribus Unum. As I wrote, “out of many (efforts), one (beautiful result). The 70,000 plus meals we serve, the 1.2 million pounds of food we distributed would not be possible without you.
If you have the desire to donate your time, resources, or efforts, we would be very grateful. Please visit our website: www.shalomcenter.org, email us at development@shalomcenter.org, or call 262)-658-1713 for more information on volunteering.
Dustin Beth is director of development & community engagement at the Shalom Center in Kenosha.
Dustin Beth is director of development & community engagement at the Shalom Center in Kenosha.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.