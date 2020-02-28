Community: Possibilities for raising wages among people in need

As the director of a crisis and resource center, I have found some recent studies particularly relevant to real life, hyper-local conditions I see compelling people to come through our doors at the Sharing Center.

One study from Brookings, a nonprofit public policy organization notes: “Even as the U.S. economy hums along at a favorable pace, there is a vast segment of workers today earning wages low enough to leave their livelihood and families extremely vulnerable. That’s one of the main takeaways from a new study, in which we found that 53 million Americans between the ages of 18 to 64—accounting for 44% of all workers—qualify as “low-wage.” Their median hourly wages are $10.22, and median annual earnings are about $18,000.”

In Wisconsin for a family of four, living wage is $24.54 (at 40 hours per week). Poverty wage is $12.07 per hour and current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

I contemplate available options for adults who’ve been working but seek higher wage jobs. I see possible solutions lying within a combination of strategies such as job readiness programs coupled with accelerated timelines to attain degrees.

Here are some programs I see working for our families:

