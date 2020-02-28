Community: Possibilities for raising wages among people in need

As the director of a crisis and resource center, I have found some recent studies particularly relevant to real life, hyper-local conditions I see compelling people to come through our doors at the Sharing Center.
One study from Brookings, a nonprofit public policy organization notes: “Even as the U.S. economy hums along at a favorable pace, there is a vast segment of workers today earning wages low enough to leave their livelihood and families extremely vulnerable. That’s one of the main takeaways from a new study, in which we found that 53 million Americans between the ages of 18 to 64—accounting for 44% of all workers—qualify as “low-wage.” Their median hourly wages are $10.22, and median annual earnings are about $18,000.”
In Wisconsin for a family of four, living wage is $24.54 (at 40 hours per week). Poverty wage is $12.07 per hour and current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
I contemplate available options for adults who’ve been working but seek higher wage jobs. I see possible solutions lying within a combination of strategies such as job readiness programs coupled with accelerated timelines to attain degrees.
Here are some programs I see working for our families:
1. WRTP — BIG STEP is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping candidates find opportunities in the construction and manufacturing sectors. They focus on helping people enter career pathways to family-sustaining jobs, and have a unique relationship with employers and unions. Candidates can be confident that the training they receive is based on industry needs.
2. Trade Apprenticeships: 2 years into a Wisconsin trade apprenticeship program, wages will surpass the livable wage marker, and they include healthcare and pensions benefits. Local trades have their own state-of-the-art training centers to remain competitive in the job market.
3. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act: available through the Kenosha County Job Center, assists job seekers to acquire industry-recognized credentials for in-demand jobs, increases individuals with disabilities’ access to high quality workforce services and preparation for competitive employment, ensures unemployed have access to high-quality workforce services and prepares vulnerable youth for successful employment.
4. Child Support Services offers the innovative ELEVATE program to parents with child support orders who are unemployed or underemployed. ELEVATE rapidly re-employs customers through their employment services, work supports, and training network.
5. Higher education is a key component as well, specifically associate degrees with an eye on aligning training to industry needs within fields that traditionally pay higher wages such as law enforcement, IT, and the medical field. These seem to hold the trifecta for livable wage careers: short training period, affordable schooling, and high industry need.
As a nonprofit leader eager to see families thrive, career education and career readiness are proven steps to financially healthy families, who may soon arrive to a point that they no longer require nonprofit and government services.
Sharon Pomaville is executive director of Sharing Center Inc.
