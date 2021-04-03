Community pride on display during Uptown spring clean-up event

Dozens of volunteers worked to clean up the Uptown neighborhood Saturday morning, uniting to help an area hard hit by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake last August.
Those taking part included members of the community and representatives of a number of groups aimed at helping the local businesses thrive and showcasing the neighborhood for investors.
“We haven’t been together as a community since the riots,” said Uptown Kenosha Inc President Krista Maurer. “If we can keep our blocks clean and beautiful, our hope is that it will help our businesses generate some revenue and increase economic vitality.”
Maurer said UKI hopes to keep the momentum going and envisions Uptown as a “connecting community” to Downtown.
“I’m really hopeful about the future of Uptown,” Maurer said. “I really think, collectively, the Uptown community — the neighbors, the businesses, the landowners — we’re ready to move forward and rebuild. We want to look beautiful for our investors and our possible developers that will come into our neighborhood.”
Community goal to beautify area
The event was born out of goals set at the Community Conversations held by Building Our Future and was held in collaboration with UKI, the Kenosha Community Health Center, Green Team Junk Removal and Armando’s Collision.
“They had some community goals they set,” said Brandon Morris, manager of community engagement with Building Our Future who facilitated the Community Conversations. “One of the goals was to beautify the neighborhood and, more importantly, build community with this event.”
Morris said he hoped getting people out in force for the betterment of the neighborhood would inspire others to get involved.
Melissa Kaprelian, business development liaison with KCHC, said it was important for the center to reach beyond its walls to serve residents.
“We want to promote the health and vitality not only of our patients, but also in the community in which they live,” Kaprelian said. “If you look good, you feel good.”
Several local officials also came out Saturday to show their support for the community they serve.
Excited for future, neighborhood growth
“I live here, we own a business here, we love this community and we are happy to be a part of the spring clean-up,” Kenosha County supervisor Daniel Gaschke, said. “I’m looking forward to the exciting growth opportunities that exist in Uptown.”
Already proposed has been the Uptown Lofts, an $18 million hybrid retail and residential complex proposed for 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenues, which has been reviewed by the city’s Plan Commission.
“Events like this help make the area cleaner and show potential investors that people care about the neighborhood,” Kenosha Ald. Jan Michalsk said. He was encouraged to see volunteers from all over the city and that Uptown is poised for a “rebirth like a phoenix — a rise from the ashes.”
“I think in five years we’ll be surprised at how good Uptown looks,” Michalski said.
Morris said he is hoping city leaders “get Uptown community input in the process” of rebuilding and revitalizing the neighborhood.
“At Building Our Future we often say, ‘We can’t do the work to and for the community, we have to work with the community,’” Morris said. “That’s extremely important to us.”
Ald. Shayne Griffin, said she is pleased to hear clean-up efforts will be held monthly.
“For me it’s just important to show you care about your neighborhood,” Griffin said. “Maybe it will inspire neighbors to get involved and support the area and will create more unity, more pride, and a thriving business community.”