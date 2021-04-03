Community pride on display during Uptown spring clean-up event

“They had some community goals they set,” said Brandon Morris, manager of community engagement with Building Our Future who facilitated the Community Conversations. “One of the goals was to beautify the neighborhood and, more importantly, build community with this event.”

Morris said he hoped getting people out in force for the betterment of the neighborhood would inspire others to get involved.

Melissa Kaprelian, business development liaison with KCHC, said it was important for the center to reach beyond its walls to serve residents.

“We want to promote the health and vitality not only of our patients, but also in the community in which they live,” Kaprelian said. “If you look good, you feel good.”

Several local officials also came out Saturday to show their support for the community they serve.

Excited for future, neighborhood growth

“I live here, we own a business here, we love this community and we are happy to be a part of the spring clean-up,” Kenosha County supervisor Daniel Gaschke, said. “I’m looking forward to the exciting growth opportunities that exist in Uptown.”