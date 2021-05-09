COMMUNITY: Proper supports a focus during Autism Acceptance Month

During Autism Acceptance Month, we focused on sparking change to ensure those supports exist at work, at school, and in life, so autistic people can be fully woven into the fabric of our community.

Being a part of the community is extremely beneficial to any person. All of us are stronger when we foster diversity. Each person should be welcomed to participate in the way that works best for them, whether that means taking breaks from the activity to self-regulate or being excited to share knowledge about an esoteric topic.

Community doesn’t have to mean where we live. It can also be virtual. Social media groups, game servers, online forums, and virtual support networks have existed for years, and many expanded due to the pandemic. When those groups and activities are accessible, they open up to include autistic people and their unique perspectives.