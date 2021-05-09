COMMUNITY: Proper supports a focus during Autism Acceptance Month

April has been dedicated to the acceptance of autism since the 1970s, and ever since, disability advocates have used this time of year to push for inclusion of autistic individuals.
Autism is a complex, lifelong disability that can affect social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. It is very much a spectrum condition, which means that people are affected differently, in different areas of their lives, and to different degrees. When you’ve met one autistic person, you’ve only met one autistic person.
Because autism is a spectrum, each autistic person has their own experiences and needs. For example, one person may become overwhelmed with too much stimulation. Bright lights, loud noises, unexpected activity, or certain textures can overrun a person’s senses, causing panic, agitation, or withdrawal.
Repetitive motion, such as flapping hands or rocking, may soothe. Another person may have trouble with executive processing, or planning and organizing information. They may need help staying on schedule or solving problems. Another may struggle to shift gears or be flexible with change and would benefit from a routine.
When the schedule shifts, as it does in life sometimes, knowing that they need time and support to adjust may change how we manage that interaction.
With the proper supports in place, an autistic person can absolutely live a rich life full of opportunity.
During Autism Acceptance Month, we focused on sparking change to ensure those supports exist at work, at school, and in life, so autistic people can be fully woven into the fabric of our community.
Being a part of the community is extremely beneficial to any person. All of us are stronger when we foster diversity. Each person should be welcomed to participate in the way that works best for them, whether that means taking breaks from the activity to self-regulate or being excited to share knowledge about an esoteric topic.
Community doesn’t have to mean where we live. It can also be virtual. Social media groups, game servers, online forums, and virtual support networks have existed for years, and many expanded due to the pandemic. When those groups and activities are accessible, they open up to include autistic people and their unique perspectives.
This is especially true in spaces that focus on social change. There are autistic people in every population: every race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, gender identity, age, and socioeconomic class. Discussions of change and making a difference should be accessible, because those decisions will impact people with all kinds of disabilities. Hold the meeting in a wheelchair-accessible space with adequate lighting. Be sure the website can be read by a screen reader. Include multiple ways of contact, such as phone and email. During the meeting, ensure only one person talks at a time, and use a microphone if you have one.