Community rallies around officer after Twin Lakes officials send K9 Rex for 'retraining'

The Twin Lakes community this morning is rallying behind local police K9 officer Joe Patla after village officials voted Tuesday night to send his partner Rex for "retraining" rather than allow Patla to purchase the dog.
An online petition to keep the pair together has collected 1,427 signatures in two hours. Some of those who have signed the petition point out it was community donations that covered the cost of starting the K9 program, not taxpayer dollars, so the it is the community that should decide.
The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/village-board-members-of-twin-lakes-wi-let-k9-officer-joe-patla-keep-rex?source_location=topic_page
The Kenosha News is following this developing story.
