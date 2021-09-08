Community rallies around young family after daughter's cancer diagnosis

Chelsea Sallese works at a local hair salon and has volunteered several times at Coins Sports Bar, shaving people’s heads for fundraising events.

But this summer, Chelsea found herself on the other side of the clippers.

It was in June when Chelsea and Anthony Sallese learned that their daughter, Ava, now 4, had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an uncommon type of blood and bone marrow cancer that affects the white blood cells.

“No parent wants to hear the 'C' word,” Chelsea said. “We were totally distraught.”

Andy Hawbaker, Ava’s biological father, is a bartender at Rustic Road Brewing Company. He said he got a call from Chelsea that they’d taken Ava to the doctor after her lips had turned blue and she had stomach problems.

After he learned about the diagnosis, “everything just changed.”

“It sucks, but we’re getting through it,” Andy said. “Ava’s always happy, so it’s hard to be sad around her.”

Despite the bad news, Chelsea said the community was quick to rally to the family's aid. Fundraisers at Kaiser’s Pizza, Khroma Nail Salon, Coins and numerous others places have all been organized for the young family’s benefit.