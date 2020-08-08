COMMUNITY: Richness in diversity

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been fortunate enough to have been involved with the Kenosha Literacy Council for nearly a decade.

I currently have the honor of serving as President of KLC’s Board of Directors. Whether through working for the Literacy Council, or serving as a volunteer, I have learned even more about the beautiful value and importance of diversity and inclusion.

Each year, the Literacy Council welcomes adult learners from nearly 40 different countries. All of the adult literacy coursework, tutoring and classes are conducted in English. Students come to the Council from a wide variety of backgrounds and life experiences and each one adds a new perspective to the organization.

One long-time tutor likes to say that working with the KLC’s adult learners is like taking a free trip around the world. Our volunteers and staff members work with young adults, young at heart, parents and individuals from Europe, Central America, Mexico and Asia. They also equip and empower adults born and raised in the United States.