COMMUNITY: Richness in diversity

I have been fortunate enough to have been involved with the Kenosha Literacy Council for nearly a decade.
I currently have the honor of serving as President of KLC’s Board of Directors. Whether through working for the Literacy Council, or serving as a volunteer, I have learned even more about the beautiful value and importance of diversity and inclusion.
Each year, the Literacy Council welcomes adult learners from nearly 40 different countries. All of the adult literacy coursework, tutoring and classes are conducted in English. Students come to the Council from a wide variety of backgrounds and life experiences and each one adds a new perspective to the organization.
One long-time tutor likes to say that working with the KLC’s adult learners is like taking a free trip around the world. Our volunteers and staff members work with young adults, young at heart, parents and individuals from Europe, Central America, Mexico and Asia. They also equip and empower adults born and raised in the United States.
Like most other non-profit organizations, the educational opportunities at the Literacy Council moved to virtual this spring. Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of KLC’s Executive Director, Cheryl Hernandez and its Program Manager, Cassie Christianson, our adult learners remain engaged, informed and were connected to needed community resources. Part of what made this such a notable achievement was the diversity of student needs and knowledge. Cheryl and Cassie were able to transition to Zoom calls and meetings, to provide detailed instruction on virtual learning, to answer questions and to continue, throughout the extreme uncertainty, to reassure students that the Literacy Council was still part of their lives and of the community.
During more traditional times, KLC social events are a very popular way of talking with other adult learners, volunteers, staff and Board members to increase understanding and acceptance. By the way, these events are also a great way to enjoy a wide variety of homemade ethnic foods! My children and I have tried lots of new foods in 10 years. It’s been rewarding-and educational-to spend time chatting with the creators of the dishes to learn about their culinary traditions and memories.
One important feature of Board meetings is to hear from a student. Learning more about what brought that student to the KLC, what his/her goals are and what obstacles they overcome just to attend classes and work with their tutor inspires and motivates the entire Board. It makes us all better people to learn more about the students’ backgrounds, career paths, family journeys and how we can all work together to strength the Kenosha community.
I invite you to learn more about the Kenosha Literacy Council at kenoshalit.org.
Ashleigh Henrichs is Kenosha Literacy Council Board president.
