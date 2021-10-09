COMMUNITY: Safe travels for a person who is visually impaired or blind

The National Federation of the Blind, after their most recent study in 2016, reported that there are over 110,000 persons with visual impairments or blindness in Wisconsin.
People who are visually impaired or blind in our local community are traveling to work, school, running errands, and enjoying recreational activities in the Kenosha area daily. So there are many people traveling our community that deserve the right to travel safely through their neighborhoods, shopping areas, and campuses.
What would you do when you are driving and see a person crossing the street or parking lot using a white cane? The White Cane Traffic Law was established in 1947 to enforce traffic practices that protect pedestrians that make use of the white cane to travel safely and independently.
Wisconsin Statute 346.26 requires that when a driver approaches a pedestrian utilizing an all-white or red-trimmed white cane or a dog guide, the driver must stop before approaching 10 feet of the pedestrian. This law ensures that the person that is blind or visually impaired has enough clearance to safely travel in close proximity to traffic without being at risk of injury.
The NFB was instrumental in advocating to the U.S. Congress the importance of safe travel while using white canes. A day was established for the purpose of recognizing and educating the significance of this mobility tool.
Since Oct. 15, 1964, White Cane Awareness Day has been recognized in the United States. In tandem with laws intended to create safety for Americans with blindness or visual impairments, traffic laws were developed to require drivers to be attentive to pedestrians that travel using white canes.
On Oct. 15 we are reminded to advocate and educate drivers on this important traffic law regarding users of white canes.
On behalf of Society’s Assets, I am organizing a White Cane Awareness event in the Kenosha community for Friday, Oct. 15. To inform drivers in the community, I will collaborate with people that have low vision or blindness to use their white canes while traveling crosswalks throughout the city. The participants will also spread information about the White Cane Traffic Law using signage and handouts.
We appreciate the support of the Kenosha Lions Foundation. Please watch our Facebook page (societysassetswi) or website (www.societysassets.org) for event updates. Contact me at 262-925-6097 to register for the event or for more information.
If you are seeking more information on obtaining a white cane, reach out to Society’s Assets. We are a resource for people with disabilities, including supportive home care/personnel care, home/vehicle modifications, advocacy, a loan closet with equipment, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. Call 800-378-9128.
Tami Frentzel is Independent Living Services Coordinator at Society’s Assets.