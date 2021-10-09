COMMUNITY: Safe travels for a person who is visually impaired or blind

The National Federation of the Blind, after their most recent study in 2016, reported that there are over 110,000 persons with visual impairments or blindness in Wisconsin.

People who are visually impaired or blind in our local community are traveling to work, school, running errands, and enjoying recreational activities in the Kenosha area daily. So there are many people traveling our community that deserve the right to travel safely through their neighborhoods, shopping areas, and campuses.

What would you do when you are driving and see a person crossing the street or parking lot using a white cane? The White Cane Traffic Law was established in 1947 to enforce traffic practices that protect pedestrians that make use of the white cane to travel safely and independently.

Wisconsin Statute 346.26 requires that when a driver approaches a pedestrian utilizing an all-white or red-trimmed white cane or a dog guide, the driver must stop before approaching 10 feet of the pedestrian. This law ensures that the person that is blind or visually impaired has enough clearance to safely travel in close proximity to traffic without being at risk of injury.