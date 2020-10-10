Community says farewell to long-time city planner Ray Forgianni at lakefront venue he helped develop

“We decided to hold it on the plaza because it was the capstone of my dad’s career,” Andrea Forgianni said.

In 2003, Ray Forgianni helped found HarborMarket based in part on markets he had seen in Europe. The white vendor booth tents also used in Europe became the signature look for the market. The market has operated each summer since then along Second Avenue between 54th Street and 56th Street and south onto the plaza known as Place de Douai.

Forgianni, who retired as city planner in 2006, helped lead redevelopment efforts of former factory sites including the redevelopment of the HarborPark area the location of Chrysler’s assembly plant. He championed the preservation of Kenosha’s historic buildings and the development of the city’s network of bike paths.

In addition to his imprint on HarborPark was Forgianni’s impact was felt in the overall community, said Jeff Labahn, who worked with Forgianni for 20 years in city development.

“I always appreciated the value of Ray’s long-range vision,” Labahn said. “He had a good eye for detail and a high standard for the community.”

