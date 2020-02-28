Community, school come together for Bristol Fine Arts Night

BRISTOL — An array of talent was on display Thursday night as the school's art department collaborate with the PTA to stage Fine Arts Night.

According to PTA co-coordinator Laura Anderson, more than 22 different artistic talents were slated for the night, "ranging from culinary to chain mail, from a magician to woodworking," she said.

The event included members of the community showcasing their talents alongside students.

The event included activity tables where students could try their hand at a variety of arts, and outside the gym, there was a blown-glass table and an area for "street performers" — where students could demonstrate their talents.

Artwork lined the hallways, and instrumental music students performed, creating "a wonderful art gallery atmosphere," Anderson said.

Central High School students got involved as well, with the jazz band and show choir taking part.

"We really believe the relationship between the high school and Bristol is important and appreciate students and their teachers coming to share with our kids," Anderson said.