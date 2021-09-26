COMMUNITY: September is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder Awareness Month

As you would suspect, the numbers of those who have an FASD are under-detected and therefore underreported. A 2018 Journal of American Medicine Association indicated that 3.1% to 9.9% of children throughout the US have a FASD. Before 2018 data had suggested that 1% of children were affected. Let that sink in: up to 10 times more children are affected than we previously realized, and up to 1 child in 10 is affected. That’s more than 2 children in every classroom. That’s more than those who have autism (1 in 54) and about the same as those who have ADHD.

FASDs are not necessarily visible, so children – and adults, for that matter – who are affected may never get a diagnosis or they may get the wrong diagnosis…treating symptoms rather than the disorder. There is no cure for FASD, but knowledge is power. Knowing what a person has will go far in determining how to help.

As a certified Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder trainer, one of my life’s missions is to get the word out about FASDs, but it’s not been easy going.

I’ve done trainings for incarcerated men who self-diagnosed after my presentation, and I’ve trained social workers who didn’t understand that no alcohol also meant no wine.

If you want to learn more, contact the Hope Council at info@hopecouncil.org. Someone you know will be glad you did!

Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.

