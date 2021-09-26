COMMUNITY: September is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorder Awareness Month

People don’t want to admit they – or a woman they know, perhaps their wives or mothers – drank while pregnant, especially if the outcome was a child with brain damage.
But that’s what alcohol during pregnancy can do: cause brain damage; it’s the leading preventable cause of mental retardation in the US.
International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Day was observed Sept. 9, but all of September is FASD Awareness Month. The Awareness Day is recognized on the ninth day of the ninth month…because pregnancy lasts nine months, and FASD is ONLY caused by drinking while pregnant.
We’ve been commemorating FASD awareness since 1999, yet most people still don’t know what it is – or that we need a month – or even a day – for it.
Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders are the umbrella name for a group of conditions that can occur in a person whose mother drank alcohol during pregnancy. The message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that “There is no known safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy or when trying to get pregnant. There is also no safe time to drink during pregnancy. […] All types of alcohol are equally harmful, including all wines and beer.
“To prevent a child from having an FASD, a woman should not drink alcohol while she is pregnant, or might be pregnant. This is because a woman could get pregnant and not know for up to 4 to 6 weeks.”
As you would suspect, the numbers of those who have an FASD are under-detected and therefore underreported. A 2018 Journal of American Medicine Association indicated that 3.1% to 9.9% of children throughout the US have a FASD. Before 2018 data had suggested that 1% of children were affected. Let that sink in: up to 10 times more children are affected than we previously realized, and up to 1 child in 10 is affected. That’s more than 2 children in every classroom. That’s more than those who have autism (1 in 54) and about the same as those who have ADHD.
FASDs are not necessarily visible, so children – and adults, for that matter – who are affected may never get a diagnosis or they may get the wrong diagnosis…treating symptoms rather than the disorder. There is no cure for FASD, but knowledge is power. Knowing what a person has will go far in determining how to help.
As a certified Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder trainer, one of my life’s missions is to get the word out about FASDs, but it’s not been easy going.
I’ve done trainings for incarcerated men who self-diagnosed after my presentation, and I’ve trained social workers who didn’t understand that no alcohol also meant no wine.
If you want to learn more, contact the Hope Council at info@hopecouncil.org. Someone you know will be glad you did!
Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.