COMMUNITY: Shalom Center marks homelessness prevention week

Many Americans are forced to choose between basic necessities like purchasing food, paying rent, or going to the doctor.
Over 43.1 million Americans live below the poverty level. 13.6% of neighbors across Kenosha County live below the poverty line, a number that is higher than the national average of 13.1%.
Each year, the Homeless Awareness Prevention Partners (HAPP), which is a subcommittee of the Emergency Services Network, work together to bring awareness to the concerns of hunger and homelessness.
Shalom Center believes that no one should have to worry about whether they will have food on their plate or a roof over their head. The national week of observation was marked Nov. 15-21. Particularly, in Kenosha, it gave us an opportunity to set our resolve to fighting to end these challenges in our own community.
This year we featured a digital vigil, which could be accessed from the comfort of your home. We also kicked off our “Warming Tree”, which is right outside our front doors. We invite and encourage you to visit our website where we are featuring video’ highlighting our shelter and food programs and how you can get involved in helping to end hunger and homelessness.
Information of all of the week’s highlights can be found on our website, www.shalomcenter.org/hhweek. We believe it is so important to rise up, together, to bring awareness and work together to fight for solutions to these issues.
As the temperatures get colder, there are many that do not have adequate protection against the cold. While the hats, mittens, and other warm essentials are a small token of our care, they make an impactful difference to people that need them the most.
As the holidays approach, there will be many opportunities to serve the community in a safe and distanced way. All of our holiday opportunities can be found at www.shalomcenter.org/holidays.
Thank you for supporting our mission and our vision for a community that is filled with hope. We appreciate the kindness and generosity of this community during this time of great need. Our work is not done yet. Until the day when no one needs a bed in a shelter, or a meal from the soup kitchen, we must continue to work hard.
If you would like to help us continue this mission, consider donating to the Shalom Center.
Donations can be made by mail (4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144), by phone at 262-658-1713, or online at www.shalomcenter.org/give. Let us continue to be #HopePartners for good.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center.
