COMMUNITY: Shalom Center marks homelessness prevention week

Many Americans are forced to choose between basic necessities like purchasing food, paying rent, or going to the doctor.

Over 43.1 million Americans live below the poverty level. 13.6% of neighbors across Kenosha County live below the poverty line, a number that is higher than the national average of 13.1%.

Each year, the Homeless Awareness Prevention Partners (HAPP), which is a subcommittee of the Emergency Services Network, work together to bring awareness to the concerns of hunger and homelessness.

Shalom Center believes that no one should have to worry about whether they will have food on their plate or a roof over their head. The national week of observation was marked Nov. 15-21. Particularly, in Kenosha, it gave us an opportunity to set our resolve to fighting to end these challenges in our own community.

This year we featured a digital vigil, which could be accessed from the comfort of your home. We also kicked off our “Warming Tree”, which is right outside our front doors. We invite and encourage you to visit our website where we are featuring video’ highlighting our shelter and food programs and how you can get involved in helping to end hunger and homelessness.