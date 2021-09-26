COMMUNITY: Shalom Center partners with Community Action Agency to provide boxes to help seniors battle food insecurity

For participating seniors, CSFP provides more than just food and nourishment, it also helps to combat the poor health conditions often found in those seniors who are experiencing food insecurity and at risk of hunger.

CSFP food packages, specifically designed to supplement needed sources of nutrients typically lacking in participants’ diets, can play an important role in combating the health consequences of senior hunger.

Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, recently released The State of Senior Hunger in America, an annual report that documents the prevalence and demographics of seniors experiencing food insecurity, including rates for all 50 states and Washington D.C. The report shows that seniors struggling with hunger are:

78% more likely to experience depression;

40% more likely to report chest pain;

55% more likely to develop asthma.

Seniors eligible for CSFP should be aged 60 and older and whose monthly income is at or below $1,354 for a single person or $1,832 for a family of two (for larger families add $479 for each additional member). Participants must live in Racine/Kenosha counties.