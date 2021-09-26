COMMUNITY: Shalom Center partners with Community Action Agency to provide boxes to help seniors battle food insecurity

Millions of seniors in the U.S. experience food insecurity. As the senior population grows, so will the challenge of ensuring older adults have access to enough nutritious food.
Economic constraints lead some seniors to eat less and/or skip meals. Food insecurity negatively impacts health and complicates seniors’ ability to maintain good health while aging.
It’s a challenge that is expected to worsen as our population ages and socioeconomic disparities increase. While many programs exist to support seniors, more must be done to address senior food insecurity in the U.S.
The Shalom Center has partnered for several years with the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency to provide senior boxes (stock boxes) to seniors, in both Racine and Kenosha.
This program is part of The Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). This program offers free, nutritious foods to low-income seniors aged 60 years and older.
The monthly food package, worth about $35, is available at no cost to eligible seniors. The foods are intended to be a supplement to a normal diet.
Food boxes include a variety of foods, such as nonfat dry and ultra-high-temperature fluid milk, juice, oats, ready-to-eat cereal, rice, pasta, peanut butter, dry beans, canned meat, poultry, or fish, and canned fruits and vegetables.
For participating seniors, CSFP provides more than just food and nourishment, it also helps to combat the poor health conditions often found in those seniors who are experiencing food insecurity and at risk of hunger.
CSFP food packages, specifically designed to supplement needed sources of nutrients typically lacking in participants’ diets, can play an important role in combating the health consequences of senior hunger.
Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization, recently released The State of Senior Hunger in America, an annual report that documents the prevalence and demographics of seniors experiencing food insecurity, including rates for all 50 states and Washington D.C. The report shows that seniors struggling with hunger are:
78% more likely to experience depression;
40% more likely to report chest pain;
55% more likely to develop asthma.
Seniors eligible for CSFP should be aged 60 and older and whose monthly income is at or below $1,354 for a single person or $1,832 for a family of two (for larger families add $479 for each additional member). Participants must live in Racine/Kenosha counties.
Food insecurity amongst our older population is not going to go away. The Shalom Center will continue to find solutions and increase access to those who need supplemental food.
To learn more about the CSFP program, please contact Racine Kenosha Community Agency at 262-637-8377 or the Shalom Center Food Pantry at 262-658-1713 X 104 (https://www.shalomcenter.org/foodpantry).
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Seniors and Supplemental Food Program.