COMMUNITY: Shalom Center plans Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness — we just need the collective will to make these ideas a reality.

The reality is that hunger and homelessness are widespread problems that affect far too many people in our community. Per Data USA, 16% of the Kenosha population is considered below the poverty line. Many are living on the edge.

While hundreds of thousands struggle with food insecurity, millions more are living paycheck to paycheck and at risk of becoming homeless. One unexpected event, like a car breaking down, can put them on the street. While there has been slow but steady progress over many years, there are still a tremendous number of people who live in extreme poverty and aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from, yet alone, if they even will have a roof over their head.

During the month of November, we often use this time to time to start to think about what we are thankful for, a perfect time to share our compassion with our neighbors who are experiencing hunger & homelessness, and work toward a world where no one must experience.