COMMUNITY: Shalom Center plans Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness — we just need the collective will to make these ideas a reality.
The reality is that hunger and homelessness are widespread problems that affect far too many people in our community. Per Data USA, 16% of the Kenosha population is considered below the poverty line. Many are living on the edge.
While hundreds of thousands struggle with food insecurity, millions more are living paycheck to paycheck and at risk of becoming homeless. One unexpected event, like a car breaking down, can put them on the street. While there has been slow but steady progress over many years, there are still a tremendous number of people who live in extreme poverty and aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from, yet alone, if they even will have a roof over their head.
During the month of November, we often use this time to time to start to think about what we are thankful for, a perfect time to share our compassion with our neighbors who are experiencing hunger & homelessness, and work toward a world where no one must experience.
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is Nov. 13-21. All week there were activities put on by the Homelessness Awareness Prevention Partners, which us a sub-committee of the Emergency Services Network. You can find a list of those activities on the Shalom Center’s website at www.shalonmcenter.org/HHW.
One of the amazing events that will take place during the HHAW will be a Courageous Conversation on Hunger and Homelessness. Join the Homelessness Awareness Prevention Partners on November 18 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., in partnership with Carthage College, the Coalition to Dismantle Racism, and CUSH, to learn about how homelessness and hunger has impacted Kenosha County directly and how you can get involved to help end this pandemic.
While we set aside this week to shed light on the issues of hunger and homelessness, remember that advocacy work and support happens 365 days a year. We must continue to be engaged year-round. You have the real power that can add to the struggle to end hunger and homelessness. Here are some ways that you can get involved:
Volunteer your time and effort to homeless shelters, food pantries, and affordable housing organizations. Find volunteer opportunities with Shalom Center by visiting www.shalomcenter.org.
Donate financially to organizations that are helping address hunger and homelessness.
Advocate for more affordable housing in our community.
If you can afford to eat three meals a day, you must also think about those who can’t. Homelessness and hunger are crises that we can solve with support. Donate food whenever you can. Volunteer at shelters if you have the time. Even the smallest of actions goes a long way. We look forward to you participating in the many events going on Nov. 13-21. You can find a full list by vising www.shalomcenter.org/HHW. Together, we can continue impacting lives.
Tamarra Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center.