COMMUNITY: Shalom Center shelter is designed for trauma

Through our two Shelter programs, we have adopted a Trauma-Informed Care design that consists of the following:

Realizing how the physical environment affects an individual’s sense of identity, worth, dignity, and empowerment

Recognizing that the physical environment has an impact on attitude, mood, and behavior and that there is a strong link between our physiological state, our emotional state, and the physical environment

Responding by designing and maintaining supportive and healing environments for our trauma-experienced residents or clients to resist re-traumatization.

To end homelessness, we must continually assess our systems to ensure that we remain committed to trauma-informed approaches that prioritize individuals’ and families’ choices in how they engage in housing and services, the kinds of programs they participate in, and the services accessed. We must make sure that our leaders and staff have access to the comprehensive training and support they need to design and deploy systems and programs aligned with these principles.