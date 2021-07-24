COMMUNITY: Sobriety and Isolation – Safer At Home?

For people wrestling with addiction, isolation is a sure way to undermine sobriety.
Because addiction is a socially isolating disease, social support for recovery is a critical element of treatment planning. Pandemic mandates have directly impacted the increases in drug use and criminality amongst reentrants. Groups like AA, social services, community corrections and treatment programs routinely work together to create enough program intervention to increase the likelihood of program success.
These program supports virtually disappeared for 3-6 months following safer at home orders. The ensuing six months saw social services struggle with how to keep connected, resulting in reduced contact and collaboration.
The go to answer was to make better use of technology. From an article entitled I walked out of rehab and into a pandemic, the author states, “You don’t get all the tools needed for recovery by interacting through a computer.”
He goes on to say, “Once discharged, I realized how the beginning of my sobriety would go: no hugs from friends and family, no AA meetings in church basements, no dinners at my favorite restaurants. These things I had clung onto as bright spots as I faced my life after rehab were now gone.”
When classic triggers to relapse like isolation and economic insecurity are introduced into recovery, personal situations can become exponentially worse.
Participants at Kenosha Vocational Ministry struggled for two reasons: the technology gap and the lack of a safe place to share intimate details. Privacy was a major complication as families were no longer able to leave their homes. KVM’s transformational processes came to a halt as services were reduced to crisis management.
How do we know that this writer’s personal story was experienced across the recovery community? KVM’s Heather Bennett says, “the emerging data supports our pandemic experiences.”
The Overdose Detection Mapping Program released a report on COVID’s impact on the addiction epidemic. 40 states showed higher numbers of opioid-related fatalities. The ODMAP’s report revealed:
17.6% increase in overdoses during stay-at-home orders between March 19 and May 19, 2020.
42% jump in nationwide overdoses in May 2020 alone.
30% spike in overdose alerts following the stay-at-home orders.
20% spike in weekly alerts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January 2021, Newsweek reported that, “Nationally, Nielsen found a 54 percent increase in alcohol sales during the week ending March 21, 2020, over the same week in 2019. Meanwhile, online sales during the same period jumped 262 percent from 2019.” The World Health Organization’s data has similar findings. Between the weeks of March 22 and March 29, 2020, liquor sales shot up 204 percent, wine 200 percent, and beer 159 percent. Tobacco products also spiked.
The full extent of COVID-19’s impact on addiction in the United States is yet to be known. It may take years to recover from this spike and its unintended consequences in families and communities.
James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.