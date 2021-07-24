COMMUNITY: Sobriety and Isolation – Safer At Home?

For people wrestling with addiction, isolation is a sure way to undermine sobriety.

Because addiction is a socially isolating disease, social support for recovery is a critical element of treatment planning. Pandemic mandates have directly impacted the increases in drug use and criminality amongst reentrants. Groups like AA, social services, community corrections and treatment programs routinely work together to create enough program intervention to increase the likelihood of program success.

These program supports virtually disappeared for 3-6 months following safer at home orders. The ensuing six months saw social services struggle with how to keep connected, resulting in reduced contact and collaboration.

The go to answer was to make better use of technology. From an article entitled I walked out of rehab and into a pandemic, the author states, “You don’t get all the tools needed for recovery by interacting through a computer.”

He goes on to say, “Once discharged, I realized how the beginning of my sobriety would go: no hugs from friends and family, no AA meetings in church basements, no dinners at my favorite restaurants. These things I had clung onto as bright spots as I faced my life after rehab were now gone.”