COMMUNITY: Special Circumstances Requires Special Services

In the realm of social service non-profits, one might say all services are uniquely geared to the people we serve.

Still, every so often there are those individuals who fall into categories that take them outside of the targets of the norm either by their age or their circumstance. For this reason, Kenosha Human Development Services has what we call our Special Services Division.

Special Services contains such programs as Independent Living – a program geared toward helping youth living on their own for the first time find housing, learn how to be a good tenant, be responsible with their money, find employment, continue on in school and more. That is a lot to learn for someone in their teen years who has been displaced from their home or chose to leave for reasons of their own. They also work with youth who have aged out of the Foster Care system and are now living on their own.

This program also provides Aftercare – following the youth as they continue to navigate the community and assisting them in many ways. This also includes housing vouchers to help get safe, affordable housing and skills teaching so the youth have the necessary knowledge to be successful. The Independent Living Program staff have been with the agency for a long time and are dedicated to helping Kenosha’s young people.