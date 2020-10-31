COMMUNITY: Tap into the power of employees with disabilities

October served as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

I am a person with a disability, a wheelchair user, and a relatively new employee. My journey was difficult, but not uncommon. I graduated with a Bachelor’s in Social Work, made my resume, and started applying. I was excited to begin my career.

My first interview was for a work assistant in a dorm. When I rolled in, they paused. First they asked if I transfer myself, which surprised me as it has nothing to do with work. They asked how I did chores at home, but not about my experience working with students. After another interview, a woman walked me to my car. She spoke over my head to my driver, sing-song, “I got her back to you in one piece! She survived!” I felt like a two-year-old, not a grown woman.

Some people believe a wheelchair user needs too much help, or that we can’t do things. It gets in their heads and changes how they see me. Instead of a well-educated, passionate asset to the company, I was seen as a list of demands to accommodate. I applied for nearly a hundred jobs. I got a dozen interviews, and no one called me back. I felt hopeless, burnt out, and almost gave up.

It’s depressing to have the drive to work, but not being given the chance. I cried every day. It’s an awful feeling.