Community: Teaching difficult topics through story

Imagine a young couple trying to fall asleep one evening after their joyous engagement party had ended.
They don’t live together yet, but they’re both lying in bed awake, struggling with memories that begin to flood in from the past. Why are these memories surfacing right now? Why can’t we just enjoy this moment, they each wonder as they try to console each other on the phone.
Although they’ve been honest with each other about past relationships and physical intimacies, they realize that this moment, which should be joyous, is instead shadowed by past partners’ faces, some with names they could remember, some not, with mental images and emotional connections that won’t leave their minds. As one memory is jogged by another, they begin to stack up on each other, and because one of them has already been diagnosed and treated for an STD and learned that a past partner had been using drugs, their concerns escalate to the scary possibility of medical illness and disease that may or may not show up in their futures together. No wonder they can’t sleep.
Although this story was a fictitious one used as a teaching lesson in our SRAE (Sexual Risk Avoidance Education) curriculum we shared with a local group of high school young men and women recently, this scenario truly does happen more often than we may want to imagine, locally and all over the country. And while we can’t control the behavior and choices of teenagers and young adults, talking about these scenarios and teaching about the future ramifications of living such a lifestyle is well worth our time.
Not only do we teach about the negative consequences to be avoided by sexual activity outside of marriage (along with other high-risk behaviors), but we also teach about the freedoms that come with saying yes instead to healthy choices. Throughout the 10-unit curriculum we separate the individual person into six facets of self: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, and financial. And then we ask the students to brainstorm what kinds of freedoms may come with saying yes to healthy choices.
The students came up with excellent observations after hearing the story and talking through the mindset of the couple in the sad predicament. Here are just a few freedoms they listed: freedom from disease and the burden of a guilty conscience, to pursue goals and education, from depression and instead to experience joy, to have fun with friends, from shame and disconnection with God, and from doctors’ bills and medication costs.
We are looking to grow this SRAE program into additional middle schools and high schools. If you’re interested to learn more about it in order to become a certified SRAE instructor, or to inquire for your school, please call/text us at 262-237-8242.
For those who have suffered sexual abuse and were subjected to negative consequences without your consent, we submit our deep condolences, and we also offer studies to help overcome these traumas.
Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.,
in Kenosha County.
