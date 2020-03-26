Community: Teaching difficult topics through story

Imagine a young couple trying to fall asleep one evening after their joyous engagement party had ended.

They don’t live together yet, but they’re both lying in bed awake, struggling with memories that begin to flood in from the past. Why are these memories surfacing right now? Why can’t we just enjoy this moment, they each wonder as they try to console each other on the phone.

Although they’ve been honest with each other about past relationships and physical intimacies, they realize that this moment, which should be joyous, is instead shadowed by past partners’ faces, some with names they could remember, some not, with mental images and emotional connections that won’t leave their minds. As one memory is jogged by another, they begin to stack up on each other, and because one of them has already been diagnosed and treated for an STD and learned that a past partner had been using drugs, their concerns escalate to the scary possibility of medical illness and disease that may or may not show up in their futures together. No wonder they can’t sleep.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.