COMMUNITY: The ADA: More than Removing Barriers for People with Disabilities

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), one of the most important milestones in the disability rights movement.

Much of the ADA’s focus is on removing barriers, and anyone who has read it knows it feels like an architecture textbook written by a bunch of lawyers.

But the ADA is more than rules for adding elevators to buildings, or having a sign language interpreter present at public addresses. It is more than making it illegal to fire someone because anxiety makes it hard to work an eight-hour shift. It is far more than a codified set of architectural requirements. These are all important, but they are just different facets of what the ADA is really trying to accomplish.

The ADA is Civil Rights Legislation; by law, persons with disabilities cannot be discriminated against due to their disabilities. The ADA says that we have the same rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as our able-bodied counterparts. It says that we are people, and we not only deserve to be treated like people, but it is illegal to treat us any differently. This means when barriers are discovered, it is society’s responsibility to remove them. It is society’s responsibility to make sure that nobody is left out simply because their bodies or minds are a little bit different.