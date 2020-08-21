COMMUNITY: The ADA: More than Removing Barriers for People with Disabilities

July marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), one of the most important milestones in the disability rights movement.
Much of the ADA’s focus is on removing barriers, and anyone who has read it knows it feels like an architecture textbook written by a bunch of lawyers.
But the ADA is more than rules for adding elevators to buildings, or having a sign language interpreter present at public addresses. It is more than making it illegal to fire someone because anxiety makes it hard to work an eight-hour shift. It is far more than a codified set of architectural requirements. These are all important, but they are just different facets of what the ADA is really trying to accomplish.
The ADA is Civil Rights Legislation; by law, persons with disabilities cannot be discriminated against due to their disabilities. The ADA says that we have the same rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as our able-bodied counterparts. It says that we are people, and we not only deserve to be treated like people, but it is illegal to treat us any differently. This means when barriers are discovered, it is society’s responsibility to remove them. It is society’s responsibility to make sure that nobody is left out simply because their bodies or minds are a little bit different.
The ADA does a good job saying what needs to be done, but it isn’t great at explaining why.
Accessible parking spots exist because some people have trouble walking long distances, or even walking at all. Mental health days are important because depression can be just as devastating and painful as a stomach flu. Interpreters are there so people who use sign language get the same information as everyone else at the same time. Many able-bodied people see accommodations as special treatment. If someone is thirsty, you give them a glass of water; this isn’t special treatment, it is common decency and respect. It is the recognition that all people need things from time to time.
The ADA reminds us that disability is a natural part of life and that all humans are pretty much the same, some just need a little extra help here and there. The ADA has made us all, able-bodied and disabled alike, responsible for making sure no matter what happens, persons with disabilities not only have a place at the table, but a way to get there.
Tyler Wilcox is assistant director of independent living services at Society’s Assets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.