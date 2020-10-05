COMMUNITY: The latest projects of the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program

While the COVID-19 threat has kept us apart, those who write and perform poetry seek to keep us connected, not only to each other, but to our inner selves.
For the past 10 years, I've been involved in this pursuit through the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program. Recently, our organization have embarked on several projects, led by us and by other groups.
The Racine Concert Band invited our past and present Poets Laureate to submit work that will be incorporated into a musical score by James Crowley, UW-Parkside's professor of music and chair of its music department. The Concert Band will perform his composition at a Spring concert at Case High School.
The Racine Arts Council made this collaboration possible with funding from its ArtSeed grant award program. This Arts Council, along with Circa Celeste Cafe, Robert Osborne and Vera Scekic, also provided funds for another project, Wall Poems of Racine.
The project's first installment is on the south side of the Great Lakes Warehousing building, 1400 16th Street, Racine, where an excerpt from a poem by the late Racine poet Aaron Lundquist is incorporated into a mural design by Laura Hauter. Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co. painted it onto the brickwork.
This wall poem design illustrates Lake Michigan, framed by a silhouette of lakeshore trees. Lake Michigan also plays a central role in another project, More Poems about Water, presented by the Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership along with Mead Library in Sheboygan. Sheboygan's Poet Laureate, Lisa Vihos, has worked on this project each year since 2018. For 2020, she was inspired by advice from Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton to invite poets to record their recitations about our greatest natural resource while standing on the water's edge. Kenosha Poet Laureate Joseph Engel and Racine Poet Laureate Debra Hall have joined many other poets in this project. The Mead Library in Sheboygan invites everyone to witness an online presentation of More Poems about Water on October 29th. Visit meadpl.org for details.
Our Program is also working with the Kenosha Public Library and Jennifer Kozelou, Northside Branch Manager, on a 10th anniversary of the Poets Laureate Program display at Northside Library for December and to develop poetry-related activities for the NEA Big Read in March 2021. The book selection for 2021 is Lab Girl by Hope Jahren. Visit mykpl.info for more information.
On the second Saturday of each month, the Poets Laureate Program hosts an online performance of poetry called Zoom Poets Live! Anyone may attend via the Zoom app on their electronic device or apply to perform their own work on these occasions. Register by contacting Stephen Kalmar II at skalmar@wi.rr.com, who will share the Zoom link with you.
For more information on the Poets Laureate Program, visit krpoets.com or our Facebook page.
John Bloner, Jr. is co-founder and board officer of the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program.
John Bloner, Jr. is co-founder and board officer of the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.