COMMUNITY: The latest projects of the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program

While the COVID-19 threat has kept us apart, those who write and perform poetry seek to keep us connected, not only to each other, but to our inner selves.

For the past 10 years, I've been involved in this pursuit through the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program. Recently, our organization have embarked on several projects, led by us and by other groups.

The Racine Concert Band invited our past and present Poets Laureate to submit work that will be incorporated into a musical score by James Crowley, UW-Parkside's professor of music and chair of its music department. The Concert Band will perform his composition at a Spring concert at Case High School.

The Racine Arts Council made this collaboration possible with funding from its ArtSeed grant award program. This Arts Council, along with Circa Celeste Cafe, Robert Osborne and Vera Scekic, also provided funds for another project, Wall Poems of Racine.

The project's first installment is on the south side of the Great Lakes Warehousing building, 1400 16th Street, Racine, where an excerpt from a poem by the late Racine poet Aaron Lundquist is incorporated into a mural design by Laura Hauter. Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co. painted it onto the brickwork.