COMMUNITY: The more things change ...

We’ve all lived through enough uncertain time with the coronavirus to know that it has changed much of what we do daily. We don’t see our friends or family as often as we used to.

We wash our hands feverishly and wipe down surfaces at record paces if we can find disinfectant wipes! We mask up to venture out to buy groceries and find that what we buy is sometimes based on whatever is there in the store. We see our medical providers via telemed and now, our children see their teachers via Zoom.

Yet the more we adapt to all these changes the more we must understand that, for some, circumstances have remained very much the same.

People living with mental illness have been struggling during this time. Depression and anxiety are at an all-time high. The isolation caused by social distancing has exacerbated the problem making people feel alone, lonely and lost. So too has isolated wreaked havoc with those recovering from substance abuse. The closure of AA, NA and other meetings left people without those safety nets for a while. Though those meetings did come back on Zoom soon after, the initial loss of structured support can shake up a person’s recovery.