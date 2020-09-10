COMMUNITY: The more things change ...

We’ve all lived through enough uncertain time with the coronavirus to know that it has changed much of what we do daily. We don’t see our friends or family as often as we used to.
We wash our hands feverishly and wipe down surfaces at record paces if we can find disinfectant wipes! We mask up to venture out to buy groceries and find that what we buy is sometimes based on whatever is there in the store. We see our medical providers via telemed and now, our children see their teachers via Zoom.
Yet the more we adapt to all these changes the more we must understand that, for some, circumstances have remained very much the same.
People living with mental illness have been struggling during this time. Depression and anxiety are at an all-time high. The isolation caused by social distancing has exacerbated the problem making people feel alone, lonely and lost. So too has isolated wreaked havoc with those recovering from substance abuse. The closure of AA, NA and other meetings left people without those safety nets for a while. Though those meetings did come back on Zoom soon after, the initial loss of structured support can shake up a person’s recovery.
Back in March, at the first sign of the pandemic, Bridges Community Center closed its doors. Bridges is a center for people living with mental health and substance abuse disorders who use social support groups to aid with their recovery. As it was, a teeming busy place with up to 60 people per day congregating for groups, lunch and social activities, there was no way to properly social distance and keep everyone healthy and safe. So, sadly, Bridges closed, and the staff was laid off.
After a few months of brainstorming with Kenosha Human Development Services admins, who oversee the Bridges program, and many pleading messages from Bridges members, it was decided to attempt a structured opening. On August 3rd, Bridges reopened for Support Groups only! Attendance is by reservation only. Masks are required.
Ten people allowed per group. So far, the reopening of Bridges Community Center has been a wonderful addition to mental health services in Kenosha. People who need informal mental health or substance abuse support can get it at Bridges.
If you or a loved one is interested in attending a support group at Bridges Community Center please call 262-657-5252 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The staff will be happy to tell you all about it and send you a calendar of groups to choose from.
Mary Lindqvist is with the Kenosha Human Development Services.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.