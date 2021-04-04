COMMUNITY: The pandemic, stress and reentry transition

Reentry is the forgotten aspect of incarceration.

Successful reentry is a critical component of developing a transformative life! If we do not assist in helping reentrants into a more pro-social way of thinking and behaving, we will see a continuation of criminal and anti-social lifestyles.

Between 300-400 people return to Kenosha each year from prison. The federal Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that “95% of all state prisoners will be released from prison” back into the community. The need for good reentry is an impactful element of a healthy society.

When re-entrants come back from prison they are often overwhelmed by the lack of structure and the challenges of free choices after years of “choice deprivation.” There is structure in most of our lives and even in prisons but structure in correctional institutions takes on a different character. In prison and jails, order is imposed, not chosen, and is a matter of compliance with an institution that is strongly shaped to facilitate safety and order. Personal choice to shape individual futures is extremely limited while incarcerated. Most institutional protocols have little to do with the trajectory of personal growth and development.