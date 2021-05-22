COMMUNITY: The pandemic, stress and reentry transition

Reentry is the forgotten aspect of incarceration.
Successful reentry is a critical component of developing a transformative life. If we do not assist in helping reentrants into a more pro-social way of thinking and behaving, we will see a continuation of criminal and anti-social lifestyles.
Between 300-400 people return to Kenosha each year from prison. The federal Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that “95% of all state prisoners will be released from prison” back into the community. The need for good reentry is an impactful element of a healthy society.
When reentrants come back from prison they are often overwhelmed by the lack of structure and the challenges of free choices after years of “choice deprivation.” There is structure in most of our lives and even in prisons but structure in correctional institutions takes on a different character. In prison and jails, order is imposed, not chosen, and is a matter of compliance with an institution that is strongly shaped to facilitate safety and order.
Personal choice to shape individual futures is extremely limited while incarcerated. Most institutional protocols have little to do with the trajectory of personal growth and development.
Coming back home to pandemic protocols may feel more like incarceration. The pandemic hallmarks of fear, suspicion, social isolation, and enforced compliance are more connected to the language of incarceration than to freedom and civic engagement. Reentrants will need more attention given to developing new coping skills.
Studies have shown that building stress resilience in extraordinary times creates skills for coping that last well beyond the event they were developed to deal with. If we choose to learn from our difficulties, they help shape perspective and give us strength and insight to draw for present challenges and future situations. This is a good reason for optimism! Developing situational resilience produces sustainable cognitive change, builds personal maturity, and improves social competence.
What is stress resilience? According to the Resilience Center, “stress resilience is the ability to recognize and acknowledge that a situation has become difficult or painful and choose a response that leads to growth.”
The American Psychological Association suggests five ways to foster resiliency:
1. Build connections by prioritizing relationships and joining a group
2. Foster Wellness by avoiding negative coping skills like procrastination, drugs or alcohol, wasting time on unimportant tasks and not taking care of your body
3. Find Purpose by helping others and being proactive in your growth and development, looking for opportunities for self-discovery
4. Embrace Healthy Thoughts by keeping things in perspective, accepting change and working to maintain a hopeful outlook and learning from your past
5. Be open and humble enough to ask for help.
As we manage our current realities, we need to be intentional about the care of those around us. During the pandemic, reentrants will need an extra dose of patience, compassion, and support.
James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.
