Community: Therapy addressing pandemic stress

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a joke going around equating the year 2020 to being on a roller coaster.

It’s true but that coaster has more twists and curves and loop de loos than any other I’ve ever been on! And just when you think it’s slowing down and you’re reaching the platform to get off, the darn thing starts speeding up again and starts all over!

2020 has given us so much to contend with in the age of the Coronavirus – to mask or not to mask, working at home or being out of work completely, home schooling our kids, social distancing, trying to get accurate information on how it’s spread, who can get it, who can get tested. Throw in a run on toilet paper, closed businesses, some politics and murder hornets and it’s only natural that everyone’s stress levels would be sky high.

Many people can handle the stress by tuning it out or focusing on other things that take their brain to a happier place. For some, though, the anxiety brought on by the current events of the day is not something that can easily be brushed aside. The loneliness and depression brought on by self-isolation is also a very real problem to some, especially those who need support from others to remain in recovery.