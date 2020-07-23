Community: Therapy addressing pandemic stress

There is a joke going around equating the year 2020 to being on a roller coaster.
It’s true but that coaster has more twists and curves and loop de loos than any other I’ve ever been on! And just when you think it’s slowing down and you’re reaching the platform to get off, the darn thing starts speeding up again and starts all over!
2020 has given us so much to contend with in the age of the Coronavirus – to mask or not to mask, working at home or being out of work completely, home schooling our kids, social distancing, trying to get accurate information on how it’s spread, who can get it, who can get tested. Throw in a run on toilet paper, closed businesses, some politics and murder hornets and it’s only natural that everyone’s stress levels would be sky high.
Many people can handle the stress by tuning it out or focusing on other things that take their brain to a happier place. For some, though, the anxiety brought on by the current events of the day is not something that can easily be brushed aside. The loneliness and depression brought on by self-isolation is also a very real problem to some, especially those who need support from others to remain in recovery.
Though calling a friend or connecting on-line is available, it is not always possible or feasible to share those inner feelings that are at the heart of the struggle. Often friends and family just don’t know what to day to appropriately support someone in need. And often, there are no friends or family to turn to.
If you are struggling with anxiety due to the stressors brought on by the current situation of the pandemic, there is help. Sunrise Clinical Services (formerly the KHDS Behavioral Clinic) is now offering FREE short-term professional services to anyone in need of some assistance. The program is called Therapy Addressing Pandemic Stress or TAPS.
They have immediate openings for both face to face and telepsych counseling appointments. The caring, professional therapists at Sunrise Clinical Services can help you work through this trying time and give you some ways to cope with the stress. Again, this service is absolutely FREE.
To make an appointment call 262-842-0538 and ask for an appointment in the TAPS program.
Mary Beth Lindqvist is grant and development director of Kenosha Human Development Services.
