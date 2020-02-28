Community: To infinity and BEEyond -- A space-themed Bee

Kenosha, we have a problem! Seven percent of adults living in Kenosha County lack basic literacy skills and Wisconsin is facing a worker shortage that is expected to grow.
Employers report difficulty finding workers — and not only for skilled professionals such as nurses, welders and computer programmers, who require a strong education and training system, but also for workers with a high school diploma to be employed at restaurants, farms, construction sites, factories, senior care facilities, retailers and other businesses. Imagine how difficult it would be to apply for a job if you could only read as well as a third grader, lacked writing skills, or struggled with speaking in English.
The Kenosha Literacy Council helps adult learners gain skills they need to enter and advance in the workforce. This is so important because research shows us that adults without a high school diploma are more than twice as likely to be unemployed, work in low-wage jobs, live in poverty, and rely on government aid programs than those with more education.
The value of adult literacy to our economy is estimated at more than $200 billion per year in additional wages and reduced costs. KLC’s programs teach reading, writing and speaking skills to adults so they and their families can achieve financial independence and greater involvement in our community. We give learners the tools they need to change their lives. When their hard work and determination is paired with KLC’s educational opportunities the results are life-changing.
KLC learner Elizabeth dreamed of using her degree in graphic design to begin a career in Kenosha. But she couldn’t read, write, or speak English well. At KLC she was able to improve her English and was hired to create marketing materials. “I recently began my first professional job in English. I’m sure that without the experience and exposure to the language that I had at KLC, I wouldn’t have had the courage or confidence to even consider attending an interview. I’m so grateful for all that I‘ve received from the KLC!”
With your support we can help even more students reach their goals. Join us on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the UW-Parkside Ballroom for To Infinity & BEEyond! KLC’s 21st Annual Spelling Bee. Get ready for great food, drinks, and the most fun you’ve ever had at a spelling bee!
It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year! 100% of the proceeds from the Spelling Bee support KLC’s English literacy programs. We are currently seeking teams & sponsors for this fun, friendly competition. The event offers great exposure for your business-and it’s for a great cause.
Learn more about sponsorship opportunities and purchase tickets to attend at kenoshalit.org/bee.
Cheryl Hernandez is executive director of the Kenosha Literacy Council.
