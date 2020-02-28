Community: To infinity and BEEyond -- A space-themed Bee

Kenosha, we have a problem! Seven percent of adults living in Kenosha County lack basic literacy skills and Wisconsin is facing a worker shortage that is expected to grow.

Employers report difficulty finding workers — and not only for skilled professionals such as nurses, welders and computer programmers, who require a strong education and training system, but also for workers with a high school diploma to be employed at restaurants, farms, construction sites, factories, senior care facilities, retailers and other businesses. Imagine how difficult it would be to apply for a job if you could only read as well as a third grader, lacked writing skills, or struggled with speaking in English.

The Kenosha Literacy Council helps adult learners gain skills they need to enter and advance in the workforce. This is so important because research shows us that adults without a high school diploma are more than twice as likely to be unemployed, work in low-wage jobs, live in poverty, and rely on government aid programs than those with more education.