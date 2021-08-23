COMMUNITY: Transitioning to a stable home is an important undertaking

Returning to community living means applying for or restarting disability benefits and exploring funding for long term care services if necessary. A person may need to change doctors and find a new pharmacy. They may need to set up transportation and supportive home care. Everything from grocery shopping to getting laundry done has to be addressed to make the transition as smooth as possible. We assist with housing voucher applications if they are available. If approved, they pay for a portion of monthly rent. There may be paperwork for obtaining a replacement social security card, getting on an apartment waiting list, a state ID, bank account, or birth certificate. Belongings could be moved to the new place with the help of friends. If the person has no belongings, on their behalf we connect with thrift store programs to request vouchers for household items like furniture and dishes. We also assist the person in requesting assistance from local churches.