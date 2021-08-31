COMMUNITY: Treatment works, Recovery is possible. Never pretend addiction consequences don’t exist

I am a big fan — HUGE — of a family-owned, independent shoe store in Kenosha. My husband, David McGrath, jokes that we have a satellite store in our bedroom.
My grandchildren LOVE to eat spicy tortilla snacks. Other people I know enjoy getting tattoos.
Does that mean I’m addicted to shoes, my grandchildren are addicted to food, and others are addicted to tattoos? Not necessarily. The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as “a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences.
“Prevention efforts and treatment approaches for addiction are generally as successful as those for other chronic diseases.”
How do I know that I’m not addicted to shoes? Because I’m not compelled to buy new shoes. I don’t have consistent thoughts about getting shoes, what the shoes will look like, what I’ll do with the shoes. I don’t spend hours a day shopping for shoes or looking at them on the internet, wondering how I can get them. And, because of this, I have no harmful consequences regarding my shoe purchases. David and I don’t argue about how many shoes I have; I’m not going without other needs to pay for my shoe shopping; other people aren’t sick of my behaviors around shoe shopping. Same goes for the grandchildren and their snacks and some people who get tattoos.
But, COULD I have a shoe addiction? I could. Could the kids be addicted to food? Yup. Could people be addicted to getting tattoos? Absolutely. Addiction occurs when the urge for something becomes excessive to the point that it interferes with daily living and causes harmful consequences.
When people joke about addiction, it adds to the stigma. We’re making light of harmful consequences that others face. “Omigosh! I’m addicted to this new lip balm!” “He’s addicted to exercising!” “She is addicted to pie!” Far too often we misuse the word “addiction” then minimize the havoc that true addiction wreaks. Additionally, those with means — money, authority, others — can usually delay harmful consequences longer than those without.
If I truly were addicted to shoes … tattoos, food, or whatever … we’d only know if I had harmful consequences: my weight goes up to an unhealthy level; I can’t get jobs in my field because of my tattoos; I can’t afford food because of the shoes I’ve bought. These examples may seem silly, but therein lies the problem. If a person truly has an addiction there are negative consequences, and anyone pretending those consequences don’t exist allows time for the addiction to get worse.
“What? She just likes shoes!” “Oh, come on, she’s not that heavy.” “Who cares if she gets another tattoo!?” Sadly, if the addiction is related to substance use, the final consequence is generally death or incarceration.