COMMUNITY: Treatment works, Recovery is possible. Never pretend addiction consequences don’t exist

Does that mean I’m addicted to shoes, my grandchildren are addicted to food, and others are addicted to tattoos? Not necessarily. The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as “a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences. People with addiction use substances or engage in behaviors that become compulsive and often continue despite harmful consequences.

How do I know that I’m not addicted to shoes? Because I’m not compelled to buy new shoes. I don’t have consistent thoughts about getting shoes, what the shoes will look like, what I’ll do with the shoes. I don’t spend hours a day shopping for shoes or looking at them on the internet, wondering how I can get them. And, because of this, I have no harmful consequences regarding my shoe purchases. David and I don’t argue about how many shoes I have; I’m not going without other needs to pay for my shoe shopping; other people aren’t sick of my behaviors around shoe shopping. Same goes for the grandchildren and their snacks and some people who get tattoos.