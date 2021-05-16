COMMUNITY: Understanding Hospice Alliance's palliative care

The other confusion is that many healthcare professionals also use the term SCM/Palliative Care when they are referring to home health services. An example is to tell a patient they are being discharged on Palliative Care when they are really being discharged with home health services.

An easy way to differentiate is you will be discharged from home health services (PT, OT, nurse visits, etc.) when you are no longer showing progress, or you have fully recovered to the best of your ability. It is at this point the Home Health provider can no longer bill insurance, so you are discharged. You would never be “discharged” from SCM/palliative care. You may choose to stop receiving palliative care, you could be transferred to hospice care at end of life or home health services stop, but a provider would not generally be discharging anyone from SCM, since the serious illness that brought you into it still exists.

It is an important additional layer of support but, like hospice, it is not 24/7/365 care. How do you know if Palliative Care is for you?

Have you been diagnosed with a chronic/serious illness?

Frequent Emergency room visits?

Hospitalized three or more times with the same/similar symptoms within a year? Give us a call, consults are completely free and we will tell you which of our programs — Supportive Care Management or Hospice Care is best for you. Ask For Us by Name — Hospice Alliance.

Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.

