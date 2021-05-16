COMMUNITY: Understanding Hospice Alliance's palliative care

The term palliative care has caused much confusion. A better descriptor may be Supportive Care Management and the name of Hospice Alliance’s Palliative Care program.
To begin, people are living longer with serious illness, and their care is moving out of the hospital and into community care settings. For the sickest patients, this means care delivered in the home. Serious illness is a health condition that carries a high risk of mortality and negatively impacts a person’s daily function or quality of life or excessively strains their caregiver.
The goal of SCM is to prevent or treat the symptoms of a disease, side effects caused by treatment of a disease, psychological, social, and spiritual problems related to a disease or its treatment and to help people live as well as possible.
SCM is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious or chronic illness. This can be done in several ways, but generally, SCM helps to avoid recurrent/frequent hospitalizations, assisting with symptom/medication/lifestyle management, relieve suffering, and to support the best quality of life.
Like hospice, SCM is provided by a team working closely with the patient’s primary physicians. The difference is it can be provided together with curative treatments.
The biggest misperception by both healthcare professionals and patients and families is that the term palliative care and end of life care are often used as the same thing.
The other confusion is that many healthcare professionals also use the term SCM/Palliative Care when they are referring to home health services. An example is to tell a patient they are being discharged on Palliative Care when they are really being discharged with home health services.
An easy way to differentiate is you will be discharged from home health services (PT, OT, nurse visits, etc.) when you are no longer showing progress, or you have fully recovered to the best of your ability. It is at this point the Home Health provider can no longer bill insurance, so you are discharged. You would never be “discharged” from SCM/palliative care. You may choose to stop receiving palliative care, you could be transferred to hospice care at end of life or home health services stop, but a provider would not generally be discharging anyone from SCM, since the serious illness that brought you into it still exists.
It is an important additional layer of support but, like hospice, it is not 24/7/365 care. How do you know if Palliative Care is for you?
Have you been diagnosed with a chronic/serious illness?
Frequent Emergency room visits?
Hospitalized three or more times with the same/similar symptoms within a year? Give us a call, consults are completely free and we will tell you which of our programs — Supportive Care Management or Hospice Care is best for you. Ask For Us by Name — Hospice Alliance.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.