COMMUNITY: Unrest and uncertainty: Challenges for us and challenges for our children

I am not talking about “pie in the sky” self-talk or a “whistle a happy tune” Disney approach to our current social climate. I am suggesting gratitude in spite of our suffering, not as a diversion or an escape from reality. It is important to feel and process our negative emotions but it is harmful to wallow in them or to orient our life towards them.

In the current social context, gratitude and appreciation must be intentionally cultivated and reality based.

Some psychologists have suggested that a 3 to 1 ratio of positive to negative thoughts are necessary for emotional well-being. This kind of positivity and joyful support in parents also has a calming effect in the household. We need to remember that a child’s development doesn’t pause during a crisis.

Making space for gratitude keeps us focused on what feeds our soul. It can also shape our day by reminding us who and what matters most in our lives.

Beginning and ending our day this way can also recalibrate our anxieties and focus our energy on the difficulties at hand.

Jordan Peterson suggests that we should proactively “respond to a challenge rather than [passively] bracing for a catastrophe.” This kind of purposeful lifestyle takes clarity, energy, and a gathering of emotional resources to be effective.