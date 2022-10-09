Community update: Food Bank actively engaged in connecting with officials, communities, resources

Kenosha County Food Bank is active, connecting with local officials and sharing our story via events at the Kenosha Harbor Market, Kenosha Kingfish, and at our first Farm to Table fundraising dinner.

KCFB has raised $145,000 in donations from foundations, corporations, and private donors and has received $250,000 in equipment grants from Hunger Relief Federation and Feeding America for whom we are a regional distribution outlet.

KCFB has delivered weekly to our pantries since the beginning of the year. We have worked with local food donors such as Good Foods Group to consolidate inbound donations reducing collective supply chain costs for everyone.

We are excited about our progress and will continue to raise awareness concerning food insecurity and the critical services a food bank provides to our network.

One in eight children in Wisconsin suffers from food insecurity. In Kenosha, one in five children does not know if they will receive access to a daily nutritious meal. There is increased pressures on families because of the escalating cost of groceries, gas, utilities, and even rent. This situation has compounded the need, arguably increased the urgency to ensure that pantries and individuals have sustainable access to nutritious food in times of crisis.

Providing such access is the very role of a food bank. Kenosha is Wisconsin’s fourth largest city, and it has a responsibility to ensure that access to sustainable nutritious food serves the most vulnerable in our community.

KCFB currently operates via an agreement with the Racine County Food Bank. We contract for their labor and space, using our equipment to service Kenosha pantries. KCFB would like to permanently locate in Kenosha. However, Kenosha real estate costs are prohibitive, assuming a suitable site could be identified. We have shared this challenge during our community meetings. The board has investigated a local presence since its inception in 2019.

KCFB is at a pivotal point. To progress and to serve our community at its fullest capacity, we need an annual campaign to hire full-time staff and to fully operationalize the food bank.

Currently we are a 100% volunteer working board. The board is currently developing an alternate option.

Through our partnership with RCFB, we are evaluating whether to co-locate in their facility, while continuing to function as an independent Kenosha County Food Bank, that we are today. Racine leaders and partners are engaged in this conversation with us.

Our food donors have already noted the benefits realized from serving two communities within one location. More food from within Kenosha is staying local to our region. We aim to have the lowest operational cost to ensure that more food reaches our communities, a win-win-win for Kenosha, Racine, our partners and most importantly, the clients we serve.