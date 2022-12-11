Community update from Big Brothers/Big Sisters: Ignite the power and make a Yay list

Do you ever feel overwhelmed? Most of us can probably say, yes of course.

Identifying why we feel this way is apparent but overall, it’s several things, right? Our jobs are demanding, we find ourselves working more than 40 hours a week, deadlines are upon us (like this article for example), the to do list is long, and we’re behind in responding to email. Don’t get me started on the never-ending list of to dos for home and personal life.

But we show up. We show up for our families, co-workers, our staff our community, digging deep inside ourselves to keep giving more.

I know I’m not alone and I think we can all relate to the busyness of life, but the stigma is to be silent, not wanting to burden others with our issues. With a trusted person we’re able to process through those struggles but instead we’re just surviving alone, pushing through the day to day when we should be thriving.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine & Kenosha Counties has a mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Thinking about this mission I take extra notice to the phrase ignite the power. Picture the starter in a car, when you push the button or turn the key, the amount of power that is ignited and poured into the engine to make it go.

Ok, don’t judge me on my analogy. My point is a mentor has the power to transform a person just by taking notice of their potential. Do we surround ourselves with people who encourage us, take notice of our accomplishments, cheer for us, lend advice, serve alongside us, and want to see us succeed?

We want this for our youth so why not want this for ourselves? Mentorship is not just for our youth, but adults as well.

Other ways to help us through feelings of being overwhelmed is self-care. Taking mental breaks, counseling, eating nutritious food, working out, journaling, prayer, meditation and going for walks. Finding ways to care for ourselves is recognizing the tools or resources available to us.

Take notice to how we feel, our lifestyle, the people in our life, our job. Life should fulfill us, bring us joy, celebration, enjoyment to name a few.

I recently read an article about self-care and one suggestion was to create a Yay list. My Yay list; the sun is shining, this article is completed, old friends and new ones, having a date night with my husband, and my 3 amazing kids. Let’s celebrate the mundane, be inspired, share our struggles, create a Yay list. Our mind and body will be grateful.