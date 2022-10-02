Community update from Big Brothers/Bill Sisters: Volunteers play an important role for many organizations

Your time is valuable, you’re busy. The thought of adding “something” else to your schedule is overwhelming.

Think about what you’re doing, is it fulfilling or just mundane? Sure, much of what you’re doing probably falls under the parenting umbrella or your job. Consider what you’re doing outside of this.

Have you thought about the impact you could have by volunteering in your community. Local nonprofits and charities have endless opportunities and, in some cases, will only ask you to give an hour a week or up to 4 hours a month. Volunteers are crucial for charities and nonprofits, and many would not survive without them.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit youth serving organization located in Kenosha providing mentoring to Racine and Kenosha Counties. Mentors (Bigs) are role models who come from diverse backgrounds just like our youth (Littles). They are regular people, just like you. You don’t need any special degrees or job skills. Role models come in all shapes and sizes, and you could be a perfect fit.

Studies show that children who have role models are more likely to improve in school and in their relationships with family and friends, and less likely to skip school, use illegal drugs or alcohol or commit crimes.

To learn more, complete the volunteer inquiry form by going to www.beabignow.org or scan the QR code at the end of this article.

Personally, several years ago my “go to” was volunteering for my church or for other religious organizations. Around 32% of all volunteers in America are involved in religious organizations. I think by not allowing myself to be more involved in my community, I missed out. I believe there were many opportunities but either I wasn’t aware or felt more comfortable volunteering with an organization I was familiar with and a place where I understood the assignment.

Approximately 25.7% of volunteers are volunteering for a sport, a club, or cultural groups. Coaching for a youth sporting organization can involve many exhausting and countless hours of intentionally teaching the craft of the sport but as important the strategies of teamwork. Service clubs can play a role in raising funds for nonprofit organizations and serving their community.

A simple Google search “Kenosha clubs and service organizations” provided several opportunities. Also search here https://www.volunteermatch.org.

Discover what matters to you and the time you can give to your community. Advocate and be involved. Don’t settle for the mundane, get excited about volunteering.

Not only will you make an impact on a person or organization, but the return will inevitably be fulfilling for you.