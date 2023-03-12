With National Volunteer Month in April, now may be a great time to talk about volunteering. Why is volunteering so important, you may ask. I can think of several reasons. First, someone needs you – whether it is your time or talents, you will make a difference to another person. Second, it benefits you. Research reported from the Mayo Clinic, Harvard Medical School and other medical publications indicates volunteering helps your physical and mental health, helps you build skills, gives you purpose and nurtures relationships. Third, it improves the community in which we work or live in to make the world a better place. Finally, it’s fun!

Type “volunteer opportunities” into any search engine and you’ll find many experiences await you. You can also find opportunities in Kenosha County on the United Way of Kenosha County website at kenoshaunitedway.org.

Here at the Gateway Foundation, volunteers play an important role to ensure we’re able to carry out our mission. I’ve listed just a couple examples of the work volunteers do for us, and my guess is that this work is needed by nonprofits across Kenosha County. There are 20 to 40 volunteers who are “readers” of scholarship applications. This work is done virtually and literally can be done in your jammies at your home. Each reader is given a rubric on how to evaluate each application, and each application gets read by three separate readers. Because of the volume of scholarship applications, we simply could not do this without our volunteers. The work they do is so important because each scholarship has the possibility of changing a student’s life.

Our volunteers also help us raise scholarship dollars. They do this by starting their own scholarship with their personal funds, encouraging others to contribute financially or contributing to an existing scholarship.

We hold several events during the year, and volunteers are essential to making sure they run smoothly. They help with setting up event space, greeting guests, helping with the silent auction and checking in people, just to name a few of these important tasks. The events not only bring Foundation awardees and donors together, but they are also major fundraisers.

As you can see, volunteers are a backbone of most nonprofits, and it’s no different here at the Foundation. We are so grateful for the time, dedication and energy our volunteers bring to our group.

I’m told by many board members time and time again that they volunteer because they believe in the mission, want to give back to the community and love to hear and see the people they’re helping.

So, are you interested in volunteering? I would encourage you to consider doing so with an organization you believe in. A life-changing experience awaits you and the ones you help.