If you’ve heard of Habitat for Humanity you may be one of the many people who believe one or more common misconceptions. Let’s clear things up!

1. “Habitat Homes are given away for free.”—FALSE—All Habitat Homeowners pay a mortgage. The mortgage terms for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha are typically 30 years with 0% interest. Homeowner mortgages are determined by calculating 30% or less of their income. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha holds the mortgages, and Johnson Bank services them. Habitat Homeowners are required to invest hundreds of hours in “Sweat Equity”—that is, time spent building their own home or other Habitat houses, participating in informational events, or assisting with office work.

2. “Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is funded by Habitat for Humanity International.”—FALSE—Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha (HFHK) is solely responsible for our own fundraising and volunteer efforts. We are an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI), which means that HFHK is governed independently and adheres to specific operating terms in exchange for various support services. These support services do not include direct financial support from HFHI to HFHK. Donations to HFHI are directed toward HFHI efforts; donations to HFHK are used here in Kenosha County.

3. “Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha only does work in the City of Kenosha.”—FALSE—We service all of Kenosha County. Thus far, all of our new builds have been within the city boundaries, but we would love to expand that if the opportunity arises. We currently have a great partnership with the City of Kenosha which provides lots free of charge to our affiliate. If a free lot becomes available elsewhere in the county, we would jump on the opportunity. Through our Home Repair Program, we have served 25+ households throughout Kenosha County within the past year.

4. “Habitat for Humanity only builds homes for Christians, people on welfare, minorities, etc.”—FALSE—Habitat for Humanity was founded as a Christian ministry. However, families are chosen without regard to race, creed, or nationality. Habitat welcomes volunteers from all faiths—or no faith—who actively embrace the goal of improving housing in our community and around the world. While some Habitat Homeowners may receive public assistance, most work at low-wage jobs.

5. “Habitat for Humanity encourages individuals to stay in poverty.”- FALSE—As soon as Homeowners sign their closing documents, they are not held to homeownership program qualification requirements. Habitat Homeowners can increase their income; in fact, we encourage them to do so! Homeownership promotes wealth building by acting as a forced savings mechanism and through home value appreciation. Our program is set up to assist individuals in creating generational wealth.

To learn more or to join our initiatives, visit www.habitatkenosha.org. Questions? email: info@habitatkenosha.org.