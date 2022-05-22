Community update from Habitat for Humanity: Give back to your community in an impactful way

As the academic year winds down, college students begin looking for ways to spend the summer. Many seek resume-enhancing opportunities but find they are limited by their lack of experience.

Volunteering for a nonprofit is a great way to gain valuable work skills, enhance resume experience and give back to the community. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha (HFHK) is always looking for energetic and motivated individuals to help us build a brighter future here in Kenosha.

Years ago, I managed an internship program for a large financial institution. During the resume screening process, the ideal candidates were well-rounded individuals who made the most of their time academically and extracurricularly. This included those who found creative ways to add to their skill sets. Candidates who donated time to nonprofit organizations were particularly appealing because of their dedication and character.

If you are looking to add to your resume or are simply looking for a way to give back to your community, consider helping HFHK with the following:

Site Construction: Are you considering a career in the trades? HFHK always has homes under construction for low- to mid-income families in Kenosha. You would work side-by-side with our licensed and certified staff and gain hands-on learning, including construction, carpentry, electrical, plumbing and finish work.

Social Media/Marketing: Are you looking for a career in marketing, advertising or writing? This could be a great opportunity for you! HFHK uses social media platforms and local publications to advertise upcoming events. With your energy and creativity, you could help build greater awareness for all we do.

Website Development/Management: Are you interested in technology? Can you build web pages and make existing web pages look and work better? HFHK is always looking for ways to make our website more user-friendly and dynamic. Help us and build upon your own skills.

Graphic Design: Are you a visual person who can tell a story with pictures? HFHK hosts several events throughout the year, and we always need fresh designs. You would create graphics for onsite signage, t-shirts, website pages, mailers and more. We need your creative input!

Administrative: Are you looking for an office career? Would you like to be an office administrator? A bookkeeper? A receptionist? HFHK has plenty of office work, and we rely heavily on volunteers to manage it. With minimal previous experience, you can add value quickly and learn more each day.

Maybe you have your own creative ideas of how you could contribute to Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s success. We look forward to hearing from you and finding ways we can work together to make both Kenosha and your resume shine brighter.

Contact us directly at info@habitatkenosha.org.

Lynne Havertine is a regular Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha volunteer.

