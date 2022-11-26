Community update from Habitat from Humanity: Second Community Build week planned for April 2023

During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership.

In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000 in 2023. We have adjusted our sponsorship levels to accommodate more participants, and we hope to create even more local partnerships.

For over 40 years, Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for families in the United States. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, and we are responsible for raising 100% of our community’s funding; every penny we raise is invested back into Kenosha.

We have been up and running since 2012, and we are proud to have provided homes for 15 families so far. We have four homes currently under construction and another two lots ready for us to break ground.

People are often surprised to hear that Habitat for Humanity does not simply give away homes. Instead, we integrate future homeowners into the entire process, giving them skills and knowledge to become successful homeowners.

We provide financial education, which helps build their confidence and ability to succeed. We help them develop a new home plan, as most of our homeowners have been renters and are unfamiliar with home maintenance. In addition, future homeowners commit to 250+ hours of “sweat equity” by working on any of the current homes we are building.

Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha offers our homeowners a 0% interest 30-year term mortgage, with payments of 30% or less of their income.

Almost half of Kenosha renters are cost-burdened, paying 30% or more of their monthly income to rent. More than 18 million U.S. households spend more than half of their income on housing.

Unaffordable housing affects a family’s ability to pay for basic needs like food, healthcare, or transportation. Secure and affordable housing can provide a foundation for family stability; studies show that children who grow up in a stable, decent environment are more likely to be well-adjusted, do better in school, and break the cycle of poverty.

Community Build Week brings local organizations together to work toward this common goal of support and growth. We have already received sponsorship commitments from Herzing University, a repeat supporter, Barth Storage, Catalyst Exhibits, and Community State Bank.

We look forward to growing this list and sharing it with you.

To learn more or to join Community Build Week initiatives, visit: https://www.habitatkenosha.org/communitybuild Questions can be emailed to communitybuild@habitatkenosh.org.