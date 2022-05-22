Community update from Hope Council: Have the desire to recover from disease of addiction

“You have stage two cancer.” Words that people dread hearing. Once this diagnosis – or a diagnosis of any stage of cancer – is given, the fight is on. Patients want to know what they can possibly do in order to extend their lives. There’s a test, and cancer has been detected. No one would ever say, “I don’t think it’s as bad as all THAT” or “I think you’re wrong about that, Doc.”

“You have Adult-onset Still’s disease.” These words are dreadful, too, if we know what the disease is. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Adult Still’s disease is a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that features fevers, rash, and joint pain. […] the condition [may persist or recur].” Adult Still’s is a disease of exclusion, meaning it is diagnosed by excluding other medical conditions. There’s no test that signifies Adult Still’s disease, yet no one would ever say, “I don’t think it’s as bad as all THAT” or “I think you’re wrong about that, Doc.”

But, too often, those who suffer from the disease of addiction don’t believe they have it. After receiving the diagnosis of addiction, responses of “I don’t think it’s as bad as all THAT” or “I think you’re wrong about that” are the norm, and so people are dying from the chronic, progressive, lethal disease of addiction.

“The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, or DSM-5, is the American Psychiatric Association’s gold standard text on mental health crafted by hundreds of mental health experts. The DSM-5 has eleven criteria, or symptoms, for substance use disorders based on decades of research,” explains Addiction Policy Forum.

Those criteria are: using substances in risky/hazardous situations, meaning using in a way that is dangerous to self and/or others, as in overdosing, blacking out, operating while impaired; social or interpersonal problems related to use, meaning use has caused relationship problems or conflicts; neglecting major roles, meaning failure to meet responsibilities at work, school, or home due to use; withdrawal, meaning when use is stopped, withdrawal symptoms are experienced; tolerance, meaning needing more of the substance to get the same effect; using larger amounts of a substance or using more often than intended or using for longer than intended; repeated attempts to control use or quit, meaning efforts to cut back or quit entirely have been unsuccessful; spending much time using or trying to use; physical and/or psychological problems related to use, meaning use has led to physical or psychological problems; activities given up to use, meaning skipping or stopping activities that were formerly enjoyable; and craving, meaning feeling a powerful desire to consume a particular substance.

Having six or more symptoms indicates addiction, or, what the DSM calls “severe substance use disorder.”

A doctor isn’t needed to diagnose this disease; only a desire to recover is. We’ll only find people with a desire to recover when society admits addiction is a disease…a chronic, progressive, lethal one. Your words; your power. Choose kindness.

Guida Brown is the former Executive Director of Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.

