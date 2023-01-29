Community update from Hospice Alliance: Small acts can sometimes mean much more to others

One of the things I’ve gotten to do a lot of in the past month is caroling.

I’m sure we have all done it at some point in our lives; sometimes we sing very somber hymns like Silent Night; other times we are dancing and cheering while we sing about Rudolf and Frosty. Most of us enjoy this tradition, whether we are the ones doing the singing (however good or bad our abilities may be) or being sung to.

What I have tried to do differently this year is take the time to notice and appreciate how much joy this seemingly small act may bring, and how can I continue that into the new year.

As part of my role here at Hospice Alliance I have the privilege of leading singing and other activity groups monthly, not just the holiday season.

I’m a big believer in the power of music and how it can reach people, but I’m coming to notice how many of the little things that can be taken for granted mean so much as well. When I can remember someone’s name it brings a huge smile to their face.

Holding their hand and telling them I’m glad they could join us today helps them relax and feel more comfortable in the space. Looking them in the eye and telling them, “You have been my sunshine today, thank you for bringing some light and joy to this gloomy gray day,” brings tears to their eyes.

We often forget that these small acts sometimes mean more. We don’t have the time to gather a large group, organize songs, and coordinate outfits to bring something “special” – so we don’t do anything at all.

Sometimes, since it is part of my job, I will put lots of time and effort into planning a great activity, but I walk away with the distinct impression that the activity really didn’t mean as much to them as the opportunity to have a real connection with the people around them.

If they get to feel valued as an individual, (including their preferences, traditions, personality and so on), then my job has been a smashing success.

So as we go into the new year with lots of plans to do more, I hope you can remember that it may be ok just to do something small for others, even if it feels like less.

Sometimes the smallest attempt at connection and love for the people around us makes much more of a difference then we can even know.

